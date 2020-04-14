Ranji Trophy: Baroda offers Dav Whatmore head coach role

The Baroda Cricket Association is set to appoint Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore as its head coach for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

Ajit Lele, secretary of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), confirmed the development to Sportstar, and added that the Australian coach will also be the BCA's cricket director for the next two years.

"From our side, we have finalised the deal. In this time of lockdown, it is not possible for him to come down to India and sign the contract, but we are sending him the letter of intent by today or tomorrow and once he returns to India, we can complete the formalities," Lele said.

"There were a few other candidates in the fray as well, but we have decided to go ahead with Whatmore. He has vast experience and that will help us in the future," he added.

Chandrakant Pandit and Sulakshan Kulkarni were also in the mix, but after Pandit took charge of Madhya Pradesh, the BCA decided to appoint Whatmore. He will Baroda's first foreign coach.

Last season, Baroda had roped in the seasoned Sanath Kumar as head coach, but he informed the BCA this season that he won't be able to continue due to health issues.

Whatmore was the Kerala Ranji Trophy team's head coach for the last few years and took the team to the semifinals in 2019. This time around, the Kerala State association decided to look beyond him and is yet to name his replacement.

While Whatmore wasn't available for a comment, his manager Kaustuv Lahiri has confirmed the development.