Faiz Fazal to captain Vidarbha in Vijay Hazare Trophy Speedster Yash Thakur finds a place in Vidarbha's 20-man squad announced on Thursday. PTI Nagpur 02 December, 2021 12:08 IST Stalwart Faiz Fazal has played 100 List A matches for Vidarbha. - R. V. Moorthy PTI Nagpur 02 December, 2021 12:08 IST Faiz Fazal will lead Vidarbha in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.Vidarbha is placed in Elite Group A and will play its league matches in Mumbai. It is clubbed with Himachal, Andhra, Odisha, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, and starts its campaign against Himachal on December 8.The selectors have picked batters Ganesh Satish, Atharva Taide and Siddhesh Wath in the 20-member squad. The bowling attack will be led by in-form pacer Darshan Nalkande and the selectors have also picked young speedster Yash Thakur, who wreaked havoc in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.ALSO READ - Sudip Chatterjee names Bengal's captainThe Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) announced the squad on its official Facebook page.The spin department has two experienced names in seasoned off-spinner Akshay Wakhare and left-arm orthodox spinner Akshay Karnewar.The team, coached by Pritam Gandhe, would be high on confidence after it reached the semifinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year.The squadFaiz Fazal (captain), Akshay Wadkar (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, Ganesh Satish, Apoorva Wankhede, Jitesh Sharma, Yash Rathod, Shubham Dubey, Siddesh Wath, Aditya Sarvate, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, R. Sanjay and Ganesh Bhosale.