SMAT 2023: Ashutosh Sharma hits fastest T20 fifty by an Indian

Ashutosh broke Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year-old record of a 12-ball fifty which he scored against England in Durban.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 15:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Ashutosh Sharma hit a half-century in 11 delivieries during Railways’ Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi to break the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20s.

Ashutosh broke Yuvraj Singh’s 16-year-old record of a 12-ball fifty which he scored against England in Durban. Ashutosh’s 11-ball fifty was the second-fastest in T20s behind Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee.

The third Indian on the list is Yashasvi Jaiswal who hit a 13-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals during the Indian Premier League in 2023.

Upendra Yadav scored an unbeaten 51-ball 103 in the same innings to take the team’s total to 246/5.

MORE TO FOLLOW

