Former India captain Sourav Ganguly did not file his nomination for the post of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly to take over as the new chief of the state body.

Sourav, who held the CAB president’s post from 2015 to 2019 and recently completed a three-year term as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, had earlier said that he would contest for the CAB post again. He was planning to file his nomination on October 22.

Hours before the deadline for filing of nominations, it became clear that Sourav would not seek another term at the CAB.

“If I was there (in the race), others would not have got the opportunity,” said Sourav.

Snehasish, a former first class cricketer who held the post of the secretary, was the lone candidate in the running for the CAB president’s post.

Besides Snehasish, Amalendu Biswas (vice-president), Naresh Ojha (secretary), Prabir Chatterjee (treasurer) and Debabrata Das (joint secretary) are set to be elected unopposed.

Snehasish listed his priorities. “You shall see the CAB Super League commencing on November 7. This is to space out the season and move from white to red ball and give players enough time to get ready for the domestic season," said Snehasish.

On the Eden Garden’s preparations for the 2023 World Cup, Snehasish said, “We have already started preparations for the World Cup. The lights have been upgraded to LED operating on advanced DMX technology. The setting up of new seats is on. Repair and construction of new canopies is underway. We also have plans of upgrading the club house."

Snehasish said CAB would make use of the experience of Sourav and outgoing president Avishek Dalmiya, who made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council.