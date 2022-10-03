Domestic

Irani Cup: Priyank Panchal to replace Mayank Agarwal as concussion substitute

Mayank Agarwal was hit on the back of his head with a throw by his teammate on Sunday, the second day of the match, just before the start of Saurashtra’s second innings.

Amol Karhadkar
03 October, 2022 21:22 IST
Priyank Panchal (in pic) and Abhimanyu Easwaran are set to start Rest of India’s run-chase in the fourth innings on the fourth day.

Priyank Panchal (in pic) and Abhimanyu Easwaran are set to start Rest of India’s run-chase in the fourth innings on the fourth day. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Priyank Panchal has replaced Mayank Agarwal as a concussion substitute for the second innings of Rest of India’s Irani Cup tie against Saurashtra.

Agarwal was hit on the back of his head with a throw by his teammate on Sunday, the second day of the match, just before the start of Saurashtra’s second innings. While the CT scan reports after the freak accident did not show any internal injury, he was advised to be under observation for 48 hours.

Irani Cup Day 3: Unadkat, Mankad partnership leads Saurashtra fightback, stretches contest into fourth day

Although Agarwal - who signed autographs for the fans after the third day’s play - didn’t appear to be in discomfort, the Rest of India management requested for a concussion substitute. Since the accident had occurred just before the start of the innings, match referee Rajiv Seth sought Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat’s consent, who agreed for a like-for-like substitution instantly.

As a result, Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran are set to start Rest of India’s run-chase in the fourth innings on the fourth day.

