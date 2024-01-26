Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan embracing home advantage and finding form

Tamil Nadu opener N. Jagadeesan put his side in a strong position with his second century in as many games in his hometown against Chandigarh on Friday.

“It is special to be back in Coimbatore. There is something in the wicket, but at the same time, it has made me more intense to score runs, and thankfully, it has been working well,” said Jagadeesan after scoring his eighth First-Class century.

“If there was any loose ball, I aimed to put it away. There were times when I got a bit uncomfortable and lethargic, but I had good support from Pradosh (Ranjan Paul) at the other end, who kept telling me to make it big,” he added.

After a tough start to the season with not many runs in the white-ball competitions, Jagadeesan has found a purple patch now and wants to make the most of it. A criticism of his batting has been his tendency to be too aggressive, but the 28-year-old prefers to back his strengths. “You can’t expect every day to go for you; sometimes I might get out. But when I get in, it will be big and put the team forward. Having a good strike is important, especially when playing at home,” said the TN wicketkeeper-batter.