Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 1: Anustup Majumdar’s century puts Bengal in command against Assam

Anustup Majumdar continued with his fine form to score his 15th first-class hundred as he steered Bengal out of trouble and put it on a solid platform on the opening day of its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Assam at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Friday.

Put into bat, Bengal rode on Anustup’s century and captain Manoj Tiwary’s half-century to place comfortably at 242 for four in its first innings at the close of the day’s play.

Medium pacer Mukhtar Hussain justified captain Riyan Parag’s decision to field first as he kept it tight to trap the Bengal openers in front.

Meanwhile, Parag accounted for Mohammad Kaif, who was promoted up the order, to compound Bengal’s problems.

Sudip Gharami and Anustup tried to consolidate before the former was claimed by pacer Dharani Rabha.

The seasoned duo of Anustup and Tiwary shouldered the responsibility to bat sensibly and stood for a much-needed 185-run stand. The unbroken fifth-wicket partnership put Bengal in a position from where it can go on to post a formidable total.

Anustup (120 batting, 197b, 16x4) chose the offside to gather most of his runs through cuts and drives.

Tiwary (68 batting, 182b, 7x4), who played a much slower innings, showed his love for drives. He completed 10,000 runs in first-class cricket during his knock and became the fourth batter from Bengal to achieve the milestone.

Several home bowlers lacked discipline as Assam gave away 13 no-balls to give some free runs to the tourists.

The scores:

Bengal -- 1st innings: Sourav Paul lbw b Mukhtar 12, Shreyansh Ghosh lbw b Mukhtar 13, Mohammad Kaif b Parag 2, Sudip Gharami lbw b Rabha 10, Anustup Majumdar (batting) 120, Manoj Tiwary (batting) 68, Extras (lb-4, nb-13) 17, Total (for four wickets in 78 overs) 242

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-28, 3-28, 4-57

Assam bowling: Mukhtar 20-6-36-2, Mrinmoy 11-0-59-0, Parag 6-1-17-1, Rabha 8-0-34-1, Sengupta 11-3-40-0, Rahul 22-2-52-0.