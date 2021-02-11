Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team as it embarks on its Vijay Hazare Trophy assignment. He is a member of the 20-man squad announced by the Saurashtra Cricket Association for the 50-over tournament.

The team finished third in Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It plays its first match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 21, against Jammu & Kashmir. It will contest for a spot in the playoffs from Group E, and will play all its matches in Kolkata in the group stage.