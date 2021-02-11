Cricket Domestic Domestic Jaydev Unadkat to lead Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare Trophy Saurashtra Cricket Association announces its 20-man squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Team Sportstar 11 February, 2021 12:20 IST Saurashtra captain and fast bowler, Jaydev Unadkat. - AP Team Sportstar 11 February, 2021 12:20 IST Jaydev Unadkat will lead the Saurashtra team as it embarks on its Vijay Hazare Trophy assignment. He is a member of the 20-man squad announced by the Saurashtra Cricket Association for the 50-over tournament.The team finished third in Group D in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It plays its first match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on February 21, against Jammu & Kashmir. It will contest for a spot in the playoffs from Group E, and will play all its matches in Kolkata in the group stage.The teamJaydev Unadkat (c), Avi Barot, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Kamlesh Makwana, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Jay Chauhan, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta.Support staffSitanshu Kotak - head coach, Niraj Odedra – coach, Abhishek Thakar – head physio, Virendra Vegda – assistant coach, Bhushan Chauhan - manager. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos