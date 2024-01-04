MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Karnataka’s quest to end trophy drought faces Punjab hurdle

Punjab last won the Ranji Trophy way back in 1992-93 but comes into the encounter with confidence after breaking its 30-year title drought by claiming the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 19:44 IST , HUBBALLI - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action against Saurashtra in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy cricket match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action against Saurashtra in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy cricket match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mayank Agarwal of Karnataka in action against Saurashtra in the second semi-final of the Ranji Trophy cricket match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN/ The Hindu

Karnataka will begin its quest for a first Ranji Trophy crown since 2014-15 when it takes on Punjab in its opening Group-C match of the 2023-24 edition at the KSCA Rajnagar Stadium from Friday.

It will be a tricky first game for the home team. Though Punjab last won the Ranji Trophy way back in 1992-93, and hasn’t gone past the semifinals since 2004-05, it recently broke its 30-year title drought by claiming the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Skillsets may be different, but confidence is something Punjab will carry over.

RELATED: Formidable Uttar Pradesh awaits Samson’s Kerala in first round

There are also experienced hands in Mandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Siddharth Kaul, and upcoming talents such as Prabhsimran Singh and Nehal Wadhera. India pacer Arshdeep Singh is in the squad, but it remains to be seen if he plays, for the India - Afghanistan T20I series starts just three days after the contest here.

Karnataka will thus have no time to ease into the premier red-ball championship, and with tougher tests ahead against Gujarat and Tamil Nadu (both away), it needs a tone-setting performance.

The outfit is, however, is in transition, especially in the spin bowling department. With Shreyas Gopal shifting allegiance to Kerala and K. Gowtham being eased out, the eight-time winner will have two debutants in Rohit Kumar (left-arm) and K. Shashikumar (offie), along with Shubhang Hegde (left-arm), who has featured in just four First Class matches.

It will be up to the batters and speedsters to do the heavy lifting, and in this, the previous season should provide hope. Skipper Mayank Agarwal accumulated a chart-topping 990 runs and was ably assisted by R. Samarth (662) and Manish Pandey (488).

Nikin Jose made 547 runs in his debut sojourn and the 23-year-old’s reward was the vice-captain’s role for the current campaign. The pace trio of V. Vyshak, Vidwath Kaverappa and V. Koushik, that accounted for 85 wickets, should continue its good work.

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

