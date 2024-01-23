Karun Nair goes back to Northamptonshire for 2024 season

Indian batter Karun Nair will be heading back to Northamptonshire for the upcoming County Championship after a successful outing with the English club last season.

The 32-year-old player will be featuring in seven county games for the side.

Nair played for the side last season in the final three matches of Division 1, as the team failed to survive relegation to Division 2.

However, his overall stint with the side was a success, having played knocks of 78, 150 and 21 in three innings for an aggregate of 249 runs at an average of 83.00.

Back for more. 💪



We're delighted to confirm Karun Nair will return to Northamptonshire for the start of our 2024 @CountyChamp campaign. 🏵️



"I was really happy with my form last season and hopefully I can get going right away and put big runs on the board."



Read more 👉… pic.twitter.com/Au7SuKhVKY — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) January 23, 2024

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Northamptonshire for another stint of County Championship cricket. I would like to thank the coach and captain for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity,” Nair said in a release by the club.

Nair had a short international career with the Indian team, playing six Tests and two ODIs, and the highlight of his career was an unbeaten 303 versus England in Chennai in 2016, when he became only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred in a Test.

Expressing his delight at having Nair back, Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler said, “Because of the impact Karun had with us last season, he was always our main target to get back with us this season.

“We are delighted to get him on board with us again, and I’m sure he will be a super asset for us again this season.” Nair will be replaced by Prithvi Shaw in the Northamptonshire team in the second half of the tournament.