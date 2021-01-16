Cricket Domestic Domestic Krunal Pandya leaves Baroda bio-bubble after father's death The Baroda captain leaves the team’s bio-bubble created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest. Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 16 January, 2021 10:59 IST Baroda captain Krunal Pandya. - AP Shayan Acharya MUMBAI 16 January, 2021 10:59 IST Baroda captain Krunal Pandya left the team’s bio-bubble created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.“This is a personal loss for him and he had to leave the bio-bubble,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told Sportstar.The all-rounder will no longer be available in the ongoing T20 tournament. Pandya has played three matches so far in the tournament. Last week, the captain found himself in middle of a controversy after vice-captain Deepak Hooda left the bubble after a spat. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos