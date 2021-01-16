Krunal Pandya leaves Baroda bio-bubble after father's death

Baroda captain Krunal Pandya left the team’s bio-bubble created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after his father passed away due to cardiac arrest on Saturday.

“This is a personal loss for him and he had to leave the bio-bubble,” Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told Sportstar.

The all-rounder will no longer be available in the ongoing T20 tournament. Pandya has played three matches so far in the tournament. Last week, the captain found himself in middle of a controversy after vice-captain Deepak Hooda left the bubble after a spat.