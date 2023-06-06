  • Puneri Bappa (Owner: Pravin Masalewale): Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Kolhapur Tuskers (Punit Balan Group): Kedar Jadhav
  • Eagle Nashik Titans (Eagle Infra India Ltd.): Rahul Tripathi
  • Chhatrapati Sambhaji Kings (Venkateshwara Industries): Rajvardhan Hangargekar
  • Ratnagiri Jets (Jets Synthesis): Azim Kazi
  • Solapur Royals (Kapil Sons Explosive LLP): Vicky Ostwal