TNPL 2022: Nellai Royal Kings beats Ruby Trichy Warriors by 66 runs

Sanjay Yadav and B. Aparajith, speeding along the highway of runs, runs and more runs, re-wrote TNPL records here on Friday.

It was mayhem in the middle by the Nellai Royal Kings marauders, inserted, on a batting friendly surface.

The rampaging side with six wins from six games - it prevailed in Friday’s game here by 66 runs - raced to 236 for two in 20 overs, the highest total by any team in TNPL.

And the unbeaten 207-run partnership for the third wicket between southpaw Yadav (103 not out, 55b, 6x4, 9x6) and Aparajith (92 not out, 48b, 5x4, 8x6) is the highest association for any wicket in TNPL.

There was a twist in the tale though. M. Vijay, let off early at short mid-wicket, went ballistic for Ruby Trichy Warriors, nonchalantly whipping sixes, slashing over the ropes, driving, pulling and lofting to race to 50 off just 18 deliveries (3x4, 6x6).

Even as he rattled up runs at a hectic pace, Vijay did so with class, quality, a still head, balance and timing. And, picking the length early, he was clearing the ground with ridiculous ease.

The former India star was toying with the bowling; the Trichy side’s 72 for two off six overs was the best Power Play score in the ongoing TNPL. The rampant Vijay made 54 off those runs.

Despite Vijay’s exhilarating strokeplay for a heroic 121 (66b, 7x4, 12x6) - the highest individual score by any batsman in TNPL - it was a bridge too far for Trichy Warriors.

Earlier, the left-right pair of Yadav and Aparajith delighted.

Sanjay bludgeons the sphere rather than strike it. And Aparajith combines delicate touch with fierce hits.

Aparajith cover-drove pleasingly, bisecting the field. When the ball was pitched short he unleashed the pull.

He lofted contemptuously over long-on and long-off, struck the ball straight and cut with panache.

Yadav’s clubbed hits over mid-wicket demoralised bowlers. Here was a batsman with runs and belief behind him

The heavy-hitting Yadav pulled with ferocity. And his powerful pushes sped down the ground. The left-hander cleared long-on and long-off with brutal hits.

It was a night of batting feast.

The scores: Nellai Royal Kings 236 for two in 20 overs (B. Aparajith 92 not out, Sanjay Yadav 103 not out) bt Ruby Trichy Warriors 170 for seven in 20 overs (M. Vijay 121, K. Easwaran two for 42, Aparajith two for 38).