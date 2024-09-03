MagazineBuy Print

Abhay Hadap elected secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association

An election for the post of the secretary had to be held after Naik was elected to the post of MCA president in July, following the demise of Amol Kale.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 21:33 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Abhay Hadap (left) with Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik.
Abhay Hadap (left) with Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Abhay Hadap (left) with Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Abhay Hadap defeated Suraj Samat by 55 votes to be elected as the secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday.

Hadap, an incumbent apex council member, was backed by the association president Ajinkya Naik and the maidan clubs, whereas Samat’s candidature was proposed by former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. Of the total 337 votes, Hadap got 196, while Samat received 141.

An election for the post of the secretary had to be held after Naik was elected to the post of MCA president in July, following the demise of Amol Kale.

ALSO READ | Ajay Ratra appointed as member of BCCI men’s selection committee

A seasoned administrator, Hadap is known for his extensive work at the club-level and in his career, spanning 35 years, he has shared a rapport with the secretary and the officials of the member clubs. He was handling MCA’s ticketing and tournaments over the last five years. At his new role, Hadap aims to ‘work for the betterment of all the clubs’ as well as the cricketers.

“I had never imagined that I would hold the MCA secretary post, and I have no words to express my happiness,” Hadap told reporters after his win, adding: “I want to do so many things at the grassroots...”

Both Hadap and Samat were elected to the MCA apex council two years ago, and by the constitution, their first-term would have been over in 2025. However, with Naik moving on to becoming the president, an opportunity for elevation came their way and Hadap had the last laugh.

Related Topics

MCA /

mumbai cricket association /

Amol Kale

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

