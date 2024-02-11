MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jammu & Kashmir bowls out Pondicherry for 67 in 87-run chase

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, who completed his second ten-wicket match haul (five for 64, and five for 28) in First-Class cricket on Saturday was adjudged the Player-of-the-match.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 14:45 IST , Puducherry - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Left-arm spinners Abid Mushtaq (l) and Vanshaj Sharma (r) shone with the ball for Jammu & Kashmir versus Pondicherry in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy.
Left-arm spinners Abid Mushtaq (l) and Vanshaj Sharma (r) shone with the ball for Jammu & Kashmir versus Pondicherry in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Left-arm spinners Abid Mushtaq (l) and Vanshaj Sharma (r) shone with the ball for Jammu & Kashmir versus Pondicherry in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan/ The Hindu

Left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma completed a maiden ten-wicket match haul on his debut as Jammu & Kashmir bowled out Pondicherry for 67, in its 87-run chase, to win by 19 runs on day three of the elite Group-D match in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy at the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) Siechem ground here on Sunday.

Vanshaj had claimed his maiden five-for (five for 74) in Pondicherry’s first innings and followed it up with five for 16 in the second.

Left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, who completed his second ten-wicket match haul (five for 64, and five for 28) in First-Class cricket on Saturday to reduce Pondicherry to 35 for seven, was adjudged the Player-of-the-match.

With this capitulation, Pondicherry’s quarterfinal qualification chances look bleak.

Jammu & Kashmir, on the other had, has given itself a shot at qualification. With 18 points, it is now third-placed in Group-D.

Eleven of Pondicherry’s 32 runs came off extras on the day where play lasted only 12.3 overs.

Pondicherry captain Rohit Damodaran tried to score as quickly as possible. He charged at off-spinner Sahil Lotra and hit a four to the cow corner boundary in the first over of the day.

ALSO READ: Vanshaj Sharma carries on his U-23 form for Jammu & Kashmir with fifer on debut

His partner and left-hander Sidak Singh was caught by Qamran Iqbal at short leg off Vanshaj on the ninth over. Qamran had to parry and take the catch. In the last ball of that over, Gaurav Yadav was dropped at cover on zero.

In the tenth over, Rohit played a paddle sweep off Abid for four to the fine-leg boundary.

In the following over, Gaurav edged his shot off Vanshaj, for it to pop up high in the air - Lotra took the catch, running towards cover point from gully. In the last ball of that over, Vanshaj pulled out from his delivery to warn non-striker Sagar Udeshi for unfairly backing up too far.

Rohit was the last wicket to fall on the thirteenth over, as he charged at Vanshaj and missed the ball to be stumped.

In a match that had the then leading wicket-taker of the season Gaurav Yadav and India pacer Umran Malik, pacers bowled only four overs and spinners picked up all the forty wickets.

The scores:
Jammu & Kashmir - 1st innings: 106.
Pondicherry - 1st innings: 172.
Jammu & Kashmir - 2nd innings: 152.
Pondicherry - 2nd innings: Paras Ratnaparkhe c Abid b Vanshaj 8, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram c Fazil b Abid 1, Paras Dogra lbw b Abid 12, Akash Kargave lbw b Abid 0, K.B. Arun Karthick c Shubham Singh b Vanshaj 0, Mohit Mittan b Abid 3, Sidak Singh c Qamran b Vanshaj 7, Krishna Pandey c Vivrant b Abid 6, Rohit Damodaran st Fazil b Vanshaj 17, Gaurav Yadav c Lotra b Vanshaj 0, Sagar Udeshi (not out) 2; Extras (b-8, lb-2, nb-1): 11; Total (all out in 35.3 overs): 67.
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-11, 3-12, 4-13, 5-22, 6-25, 7-31, 8-56, 9-64, 10-67.
Jammu & Kashmir bowling: Abid 18-5-28-5, Vanshaj 8.3-2-16-5, Lotra 9-4-13-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Pondicherry /

Jammu and Kashmir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Score, India vs Australia: Weibgen stabilise take Australia near 100; AUS 81/1 (19)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jammu & Kashmir bowls out Pondicherry for 67 in 87-run chase
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga: Mueller says Bayern lacked courage in Leverkusen defeat
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jammu & Kashmir bowls out Pondicherry for 67 in 87-run chase
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena claims second-best bowling figures for Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jalaj Saxena mesmerises for Kerala, takes seven wickets against hapless Bengal
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Hardik helps Karnataka keep Tamil Nadu on the backfoot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Vanshaj Sharma carries on his U-23 form for Jammu & Kashmir with fifer on debut
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. U-19 World Cup Final LIVE Score, India vs Australia: Weibgen stabilise take Australia near 100; AUS 81/1 (19)
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jammu & Kashmir bowls out Pondicherry for 67 in 87-run chase
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of India tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bundesliga: Mueller says Bayern lacked courage in Leverkusen defeat
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy Live Score February 11 Matches Updates, Scorecard: Tamil Nadu 151 all out; Karnataka takes massive lead; Jammu and Kashmir beats Pondicherry
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment