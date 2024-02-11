MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England spinner Jack Leach ruled out of India tour

Leach had suffered the injury during the first Test in Hyderabad following which he sat out the second Test in Vishakapatnam.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 14:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jack Leach of England bowls during day two of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
Jack Leach of England bowls during day two of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Jack Leach of England bowls during day two of the 1st Test Match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI/ The Hindu

England spinner Jack Leach will miss the remainder of the Test series against India with a left knee injury, the England Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Sunday via a statement.

Leach had suffered the injury during the first Test in Hyderabad following which he sat out the second Test in Vishakapatnam.

The ECB statement said the spinner will travel home from Abu Dhabi, where the team is currently stationed ahead of the third Test in Rajkot starting on February 15.

The statement also said that the team will not be calling up any replacement for the left-armer.

The 32-year-old Leach has taken 126 wickets in 36 Tests and was England’s most senior spinner coming into the India tour.

