Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Jaydev Unadkat will be unavailable for Saurashtra’s final round of the Ranji Trophy starting January 24. It has been learnt that the duo has been rested and that there are no injury concerns. Saurashtra will take on Tamil Nadu at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pujara and Unadkat have been included in the 17-man Test squad for the first half of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins in Nagpur from February 9. The second Test will be played in Delhi, followed by the final two in Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

READ |Cheteshwar Pujara: Watching an Indian Test batter working to beat the odds in Ranji Trophy

Pujara struck a masterful 91 against Andhra in Rajkot recently but couldn’t avert his team’s 150-run loss. The talismanic right-hander has been in fine form of late, scoring 90 and 102 in Chattogram, where India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in the first Test.

Meanwhile, Unadkat, who made a Test comeback against Bangladesh after 12 years, has dazzled with the red ball since his return to the Ranji Trophy. He recently played his 100th first-class match in the Ranji Trophy game between Saurashtra and Andhra and became the first bowler to pick a first over hat-trick in Ranji Trophy against Delhi a couple of weeks back.