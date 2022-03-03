Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy: Railways dismisses J&K for 259, Karn Sharma takes six wickets Skipper Karn Sharma led from the front as his six for 76 helped Railways dismiss Jammu and Kashmir for 259 on day one of the third round clash on Thursday. Dhruva Prasad CHENNAI 03 March, 2022 17:53 IST FILE PHOTO: Skipper Karn Sharma led from the front as his six for 76 helped Railways dismiss Jammu and Kashmir for 259 on day one of the Ranji Trophy third round clash on Thursday. - KAMESH SRINIVASAN Dhruva Prasad CHENNAI 03 March, 2022 17:53 IST Spinner Karn Sharma (six for 76) bowled Jammu and Kashmir out for 259 and spun the game in Railways' favour on day one of a Group C encounter in the the third round of the Ranji Trophy on Thursday.Coming on the back of a couple of poor outings in the tournament, Sharma struck with his first ball in the 22nd over, drawing Suryansh Raina’s outside edge to the cordon and ending his breezy 88-run opening stand with Qamran Iqbal. The openers had raced to 55 for no loss in 10 overs, smashing Railways’ pacers Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh for boundaries after Jammu and Kashmir elected to bat first on an overcast morning at the IIT Chemplast Cricket Ground in Chennai. Iqbal set the tone for his 98-ball 83 with an audacious pull over deep square leg off Yuvraj in just the second over. He was particularly severe against pacers, pushing off the backfoot through covers and punishing on the leg side when the line was too straight. However, just as he cleared left-arm spinner Akash Pandey over long on for a six after lunch, he responded by knocking Iqbal's stumps over. READ: Kohli's 100th Test: Full list of Indian cricketers who are part of elite club A bigger redemption was in the offing for Sharma, who let out a loud roar after scalping Abdul Samad, tricking him with extra bounce as the hard-hitting batter chipped a dolly to wide gully. Samad had earlier disdainfully pasted the India international for three sixes and two fours.A procession of wickets followed as the middle-order caved against Sharma’s leg spin, handing the 34-year-old his 11th five-wicket haul in First Class cricket. The Jammu and Kashmir tail wagged, however, smothering the turn with an effective ploy of defending with a pronounced forward press. Henan Nazir (34, 97b, 1x4, 0x6) and Auqib Nabi (44, 130b, 4x4 1x6) paired for a 64-run stand for the ninth wicket as Jammu and Kashmir extended its innings deep into the third session. Nazir eventually chopped on attempting to cut on the backfoot off Sharma before pacers Mishra and Yuvraj were finally rewarded with a wicket each as Jammu and Kashmir's finished with a first innings score of 259.Veteran campaigner Parvez Rasool bowled a probing solitary over for Jammu and Kashmir, as Railways left it to day two to open its account in its first essay. The scores: Jammu and Kashmir – 1 innings: Suryansh Raina c Shivam Chaudhary b Karn Sharma 28, Qamran Iqbal b Akash Pandey 83, Fazil Rashid c Akash Pandey b Karn Sharma 4, Ian Dev Singh b Karn Sharma 10, Abdul Samad c Akash Pandey b Karn Sharma 28, Henan Nazir b Karn Sharma 34, Parvez Rasool b Akash Pandey 1, Abid Mushtaq lbw b Karn Sharma 17, Auqib Nabi c Shivam Chaudhary b Amit Mishra 44, Umar Nazir b Yuvraj Singh 5, Rohit Sharma (not out) 0; Extras (lb 4, nb 1) 5. Total: (in 87.1 overs) 259. Fall of wickets: 1-88, 2-98, 3-122, 4-153, 5-154, 6-155, 7-174, 8-238, 9-259. Railways bowling: Amit Mishra 15-4-45-1, Yuvraj Singh 14.1-2-55-1, Rahul Sharma 8-2-25-0, Karn Sharma 29-4-76-6, Akash Pandey 19-3-42-2, Shivam Chaudhary 2-0-12-0. Railways – 1 innings: Pratham Singh (not out) 0, Vivek Singh (not out) 0; Extras 0. Total: (for no loss, in 1 over) 0. Jammu and Kashmir bowling: Parvez Rasool 1-1-0-0. Toss: Jammu and Kashmir. Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :