Former Mumbai fast bowler Rajesh Verma dies aged 40

Rajesh Verma at the Gurunanak College in Chennai for a Ranji Trophy contest, in November, 2007. Verma played seven first-class matches for Mumbai. - V. Ganesan

Rajesh Verma, a member of the Mumbai squad that won the Ranji Trophy in 2006-07, died here on Sunday after a heart attack.Verma, a right-arm medium pacer, was 40.ALSO READ - From the archives - Mumbai wins a batathonThe news of his demise was confirmed by his former Mumbai team-mate Bhavin Thakkar.Though he played only seven first-class matches, Verma was a key member of Mumbai's squad in the 2006-07 season. He made his first-class debut in 2002-03, and played his last first-class match in 2008, against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium.He picked up 23 wickets, with a lone five-wicket haul and best bowling figures of 5 for 97. He also played eleven 'List-A' matches from which he bagged 20 wickets.