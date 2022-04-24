Former Mumbai fast bowler Rajesh Verma dies aged 40

Rajesh Verma, a member of the Mumbai squad that won the Ranji Trophy in 2006-07, died here on Sunday after a heart attack.

Verma, a right-arm medium pacer, was 40.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his former Mumbai team-mate Bhavin Thakkar.

Though he played only seven first-class matches, Verma was a key member of Mumbai’s squad in the 2006-07 season. He made his first-class debut in 2002-03, and played his last first-class match in 2008, against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium.

He picked up 23 wickets, with a lone five-wicket haul and best bowling figures of 5 for 97. He also played eleven ‘List-A’ matches from which he bagged 20 wickets.