Ramesh Powar appointed Mumbai coach for Vijay Hazare Trophy

The long wait for Mumbai’s coach for the Vijay Hazare Trophy ended on Tuesday when Ramesh Powar, the former Mumbai and India off-spinner, was handed over the reins of the team.

Powar thus replaces Amit Pagnis, his close friend who took responsibility of Mumbai’s mediocre outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Despite Pagnis having resigned last month, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) office-bearers and the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) was involved in an internal tussle over appointing the new coach.

While the office-bearers had approached Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar, the CIC had proposed Powar, who has had been the head coach of India Women and a spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy.

With barely three days remaining for the squad’s departure to Jaipur for th inter-state one-day tournament’s group stage, the MCA office-bearers and CIC chairman Lalchand Rajput got together for a videoconference. While Rajput had mellowed down on his stance, indicating the CIC’s support for Muzumdar’s candidature in an email on Monday, the former Mumbai captain made himself unavailable on Tuesday.

It is understood that since the MCA had approached Muzumdar to fill up the void did the Rajasthan Royals batting coach agree to step in. Once the administrative tussle erupted, Muzumdar conveyed his unavailability to the MCA office-bearers.

Powar will thus have an enormous task to take charge of the team with literally no time to prepare. He will meet with the players and the selection panel on Wednesday, when the squad will be finalised.