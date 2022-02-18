Ranji Trophy 2021-22: All the scores from Round 1, Day 1

The Ranji Trophy - India's marquee First Class tournament - returned after a gap of nearly two years, ending an interminable wait for specialists in red-ball cricket to showcase their prowess and earn their livelihood.

Here are all the scores from the first day of the first round of matches on Thursday.

Elite

Group A: Meghalaya 148 in 40.5 overs (Punit Bisht 93, Edhen Apple Tom 4/41) vs. Kerala 205/1 in 36 overs (P. Rahul 91 n.o., Rohan S. Kunnummal 107). Toss: Kerala. REPORT

Madhya Pradesh 235/7 in 88 overs (Shubham Sharma 92, Rajat Patidar 54) vs. Gujarat. Toss: Gujarat.

Group B: Baroda 181 in 54.2 overs (Mitesh Patel 66, Ishan Porel 4/40) vs. Bengal 24/1 in 13 overs. Toss: Bengal. REPORT

Hyderabad 270/7 in 88 overs (G.H. Vihari 59) vs. Chandigarh. Toss: Chandigarh.

Group C: Karnataka 392/5 in 90 overs (R. Samarth 47, K.V. Siddharth 140 n.o., Manish Pandey 156) vs. Railways. Toss: Railways. REPORT

Puducherry 309/6 in 90 overs (P.K. Dogra 108, S. Karthik 63) vs. J&K. Toss: J&K.

Group D: Mumbai 263/3 in 87 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 108 n.o., S.N. Khan 121) vs. Saurashtra. Toss: Mumbai. REPORT

Goa 181 in 64 overs vs. Odisha 23/3 in 13.2 overs. Toss: Odisha.

Group E: Rajasthan 275 in 59.2 overs (Aditya N. Garhwal 49, Ashok Menaria 40, R.K. Bishnoi 54, Stephen 5/51) vs. Andhra 75/2 in 30 overs. Toss: Rajasthan. REPORT

Services 176 in 78.4 overs (Devender Lohchab 76, Dhapola 4/24) vs. Uttarakhand 25/1 in six overs. Toss: Uttarakhand.

Group F: Himachal 324/6 in 90 overs (Raghav Dhawan 73, A.R. Kalsi 88, N.R. Gangta 45, A.P. Vashist 78) vs. Punjab. Toss: Punjab.

Haryana 327/4 in 90 overs (S.G. Rohilla 61, S.R Chauhan 71, Y.R. Sharma 101 n.o., Kapil Hooda 56 n.o.) vs. Tripura. Toss: Tripura.

Group G: Uttar Pradesh 268/7 in 90 overs (Aksh Deep Nath 91, Rinku Singh 65, Dhruv Chand Jurel 52) vs. Vidarbha. Toss: Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra 278/5 in 90 overs (P.H. Shah 165 n.o.) vs. Assam. Toss Assam.

Group H: Delhi 291/7 in 90 overs (Yash Dhull 113, Jonty Sidhu 71, Lalit Yadav 45 n.o.) vs. Tamil Nadu. Toss: Tamil Nadu. REPORT

Jharkhand 169 in 51.3 overs (Ajay Mandal 4/47) vs. Chhattisgarh 135/4 in 36 overs. Toss: Jharkhand.

Plate

Bihar 325/3 in 90 overs (Babul Kumar 123 n.o., S. Gani 136 n.o.) vs. Mizoram. Toss: Bihar.

Sikkim 291/9 in 90 overs (Anwesh 87, Liyan Khan 53, Nagaho 5/40) vs. Nagaland. Toss: Sikkim.

Arunachal 119 in 57 overs (Obi 61, Kishan 4/11) vs. Manipur 95/1 in 33 overs (Al Bashid 41 n.o.). Toss: Arunachal.