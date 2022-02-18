Domestic

Ranji Trophy, Round 1, Day 2, Live Score: All eyes on Rahane as Mumbai looks to subdue Saurashtra

Ranji Trophy Live Updates: Catch live cricket score updates from the second day's play of the first round of the new season.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 18 February, 2022 09:01 IST

Ajinkya Rahane scored an elegant century on day one and will look for many more, on day two. - VIJAY SONEJI

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

UPDATES

 

Ajinkya Rahane's century on day one was an important one for him, but it was also important for his team. Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan frustrated Saurashtra to get Mumbai to a good position, and fans will be keen for more milestones on day two. Rahane's innings bodes well for the Indian team after his string of low scores in Test matches, and he will hope there are many more runs with the red ball this season.

But who knows, if the new ball yields numerous wickets today, Cheteshwar Pujara may come out to bat, too. So there's plenty to look forward to.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 runner-up Bengal, at 24 for 1 against Baroda, will want to gallop past Baroda's first-innings score of 181. How many will veteran Manoj Tiwary score?

A reminder: All 38 teams are in action for a total of 19 matches being played across the country. There are eight Elite groups and one Plate group. All Plate group matches are being played in Kolkata.

SCORES AT STUMPS, DAY ONE

At Cuttack: Bengal 24 for 1 trails Baroda 181 by 157 runs (REPORT)

At Guwahati: Delhi 291 for 7 v Tamil Nadu (REPORT)

At Bhubaneswar: Hyderabad 270 for 7 v Chandigarh

At Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 135 for 4 trails Jharkhand 169 by 34 runs

At Kolkata: Bihar 325 for 3 v Mizoram

At Kolkata: Sikkim 291 for 7 v Nagaland

At Kolkata: Manipur 95 for 1 trails Arunachal Pradesh 119 by 24 runs

At Rajkot: Madhya Pradesh 235 for 7 v Gujarat

At Chennai: Karnataka 392 for 5 v Railways

At Trivandrum: Andhra 75 for 2 trails Rajasthan 275 by 200 runs (REPORT)

At Sultanpur: UP 268 for 7 v Vidarbha

At Lahli: Maharashtra 278 for 5 v Assam

At Rajkot: Kerala 205 for 1 leads Meghalaya 148 by 57 runs (REPORT)

At Chennai: Puducherry 309 for 6 v J&K

At Ahmedabad: Mumbai 263 for 3 v Saurashtra (REPORT)

At Trivandrum: Uttarakhand 25 for 1 trails Services 176 by 151 runs

At Delhi: HP 324 for 6 v Punjab

At Ahmedabad: Odisha 23 for 3 trails Goa 181 by 158 runs.

