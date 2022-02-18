Ranji Trophy, Round 1, Day 2, Live Score: All eyes on Rahane as Mumbai looks to subdue Saurashtra

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.

UPDATES

Ajinkya Rahane's century on day one was an important one for him, but it was also important for his team. Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan frustrated Saurashtra to get Mumbai to a good position, and fans will be keen for more milestones on day two. Rahane's innings bodes well for the Indian team after his string of low scores in Test matches, and he will hope there are many more runs with the red ball this season.

But who knows, if the new ball yields numerous wickets today, Cheteshwar Pujara may come out to bat, too. So there's plenty to look forward to.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20 runner-up Bengal, at 24 for 1 against Baroda, will want to gallop past Baroda's first-innings score of 181. How many will veteran Manoj Tiwary score?

A reminder: All 38 teams are in action for a total of 19 matches being played across the country. There are eight Elite groups and one Plate group. All Plate group matches are being played in Kolkata.