Domestic Ranji Trophy, Round 1, Day 2, Live Score: All eyes on Rahane as Mumbai looks to subdue Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Live Updates: Catch live cricket score updates from the second day's play of the first round of the new season. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 February, 2022 09:01 IST Ajinkya Rahane scored an elegant century on day one and will look for many more, on day two. - VIJAY SONEJI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 February, 2022 09:01 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second day of the first round of the 2021-22 season of the Ranji Trophy.UPDATES Ajinkya Rahane's century on day one was an important one for him, but it was also important for his team. Rahane and Sarfaraz Khan frustrated Saurashtra to get Mumbai to a good position, and fans will be keen for more milestones on day two. Rahane's innings bodes well for the Indian team after his string of low scores in Test matches, and he will hope there are many more runs with the red ball this season.But who knows, if the new ball yields numerous wickets today, Cheteshwar Pujara may come out to bat, too. So there's plenty to look forward to.Ranji Trophy 2019-20 runner-up Bengal, at 24 for 1 against Baroda, will want to gallop past Baroda's first-innings score of 181. How many will veteran Manoj Tiwary score? A reminder: All 38 teams are in action for a total of 19 matches being played across the country. There are eight Elite groups and one Plate group. All Plate group matches are being played in Kolkata.SCORES AT STUMPS, DAY ONEAt Cuttack: Bengal 24 for 1 trails Baroda 181 by 157 runs (REPORT)At Guwahati: Delhi 291 for 7 v Tamil Nadu (REPORT)At Bhubaneswar: Hyderabad 270 for 7 v ChandigarhAt Guwahati: Delhi 291 for 7 v Tamil NaduAt Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 135 for 4 trails Jharkhand 169 by 34 runsAt Kolkata: Bihar 325 for 3 v MizoramAt Kolkata: Sikkim 291 for 7 v NagalandAt Kolkata: Manipur 95 for 1 trails Arunachal Pradesh 119 by 24 runsAt Rajkot: Madhya Pradesh 235 for 7 v GujaratAt Chennai: Karnataka 392 for 5 v RailwaysAt Trivandrum: Andhra 75 for 2 trails Rajasthan 275 by 200 runs (REPORT)At Sultanpur: UP 268 for 7 v VidarbhaAt Lahli: Maharashtra 278 for 5 v AssamAt Rajkot: Kerala 205 for 1 leads Meghalaya 148 by 57 runs (REPORT)At Chennai: Puducherry 309 for 6 v J&KAt Ahmedabad: Mumbai 263 for 3 v Saurashtra (REPORT)At Trivandrum: Uttarakhand 25 for 1 trails Services 176 by 151 runsAt Delhi: HP 324 for 6 v PunjabAt Ahmedabad: Odisha 23 for 3 trails Goa 181 by 158 runs.