Ranji Trophy: Yash Dhull's debut ton guides Delhi to 291/7 on day one

A century on debut, an innings oozing class, and then a roar of appreciation from his teammates.

Yash Dhull, the under-19 star, had arrived in the league of the big boys.

His stroke-filled 113 (150b, 18x4) was the highlight on day one of the Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu at the ACA ground here on Thursday.

The feisty Lalit Yadav, combining defence with weighty blows, was on 45 as Delhi, inserted, was 291 for seven at stumps.

Dhull impressed with his balance and poise. Given the slightest width, he unleashed the square-cut.

The opener also travelled deep into his crease and whipped the bowlers to vacant spaces. And he pulled with panache.

The rhythm and flow in Dhulls’ batting is hard to miss. He is easy on the eye, has a relaxed stance, and times the ball through the gaps; leaning into his drives and flicking sweetly.

The ball moved around in the morning and Sandeep Warrier, taking the delivery away, had Dhruv Shorey snapped up in the slips and snared Himmat Singh, caught behind.

Delhi was seven for two. Dhull, though, made light of the pressure and the conditions, was solid in defence and struck the ball with ease.

Picking the length early, he had time to play his shots. His backfoot play and a still head caught the eye.

The left-handed Nitish Rana (25) succumbed to a Mohammed delivery that left him.

But then, the tall left-hander, Jonty Sidhu (71, 179b, 8x4, 2x6), batted with elegance and enterprise.

He went down on one knee for drives between point and cover as Delhi built a partnership even as the surface eased up.

The Tamil Nadu pacemen were not consistent with their line and length. The stress on Delhi eased.

Dhull had a stroke of luck, though, caught off a ‘no ball’ when he could not keep a pull against Mohammed down on 97.

He duly reached a hundred but eventually fell leg-before to a Mohammed off-cutter.

For Tamil Nadu, B. Aparajith, bowling his off-spin, impressed; he got southpaw Anuj Rawat with one that curled away and deceived Jonty in flight for a return catch.