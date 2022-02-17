Ranji Trophy: We could have restricted Delhi to 250-260, says Tamil Nadu coach Venkataramana

Tamil Nadu coach M. Venkatramana believes if the bowlers had bowled in the right areas and catches been held, Delhi could have been restricted to 250-260 at the end of day one.

“There were chances that went down. Jonty Sidhu was put down at long-on by Sandeep Warrier and in the same over he edged between slip and the wicketkeeper,” he told Sportstar.

Venkataramana noted, “Sai Kishore was the bowler to suffer on both occasions. The left-armer bowled very well, kept it tight.” He appreciated B. Aparajith’s off-spin and felt he adapted well to the conditions.

Venkataramana acknowledged the talent in Yash Dhull and said, “He played very positively. He has carried his confidence from the under-19 World Cup to this contest.”

However, the State coach conceded, “We bowled in his areas of strength, gave him width, or bowled short or on the leg-side. We needed a consistent mode of attack.”

In the same breath, Venkataramana said, Warrier bowled capably in his first spell and Mohammed operated with verve later on.

“We could have done better, yes. But there is a lot of cricket left in the match,” Venkatramana remarked.