Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Karnataka remains in command with slender lead over Chhattisgarh

For the second time in the match, Chhattisgarh openers Avnish Singh and Anuj Tiwary fell for ducks, but Ashutosh Singh and Amandeep Khare ended the day at 35/2.

Bengaluru 05 January, 2023 18:00 IST
Ashutosh Singh (8 batting) and Amandeep Khare (23 batting), stars of Chhattisgarh’s first essay, were unfazed for 16.5 overs until bad light stopped play on Day 3.

Karnataka survived a few tense moments before gaining the first-innings lead against Chhattisgarh on the third day of its Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ match here on Thursday.

Karnataka started the day comfortably placed at 202 for one, in response to Chhattisgarh’s 311. The home team, however, lost five wickets in the morning session to enter Lunch at 287 for six.

It was left to Nikin Jose (67, 134b, 8x4, 1x6) and K. Gowtham (18, 24b, 3x4) to guide Karnataka through this tricky phase. Gowtham played a few attacking shots to ease the pressure, while Jose held one end up. The duo knocked off the 25 runs needed to get past Chhattisgarh’s total, before Gowtham fell to a pull shot off left-arm spinner Ajay Mandal.

By this point, Karnataka was in the clear. The unit was eventually dismissed for 366, with a 55-run innings lead.

For the second time in the match, Chhattisgarh openers Avnish Singh and Anuj Tiwary fell for ducks. Vidwath Kaverappa cleaned up Avnish in the third over, while V. Koushik got an inside edge to send back Tiwary.

Ashutosh Singh (8 batting) and Amandeep Khare (23 batting), stars of Chhattisgarh’s first essay, were unfazed for 16.5 overs until bad light stopped play. Chhattisgarh, which trails by 20 runs, will need big knocks from both batters to avoid defeat on the final day.

Earlier, Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal managed to add only 15 runs to his overnight tally. Mayank returned for 117, taken by Mandal at mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Sumit Ruikar.

Vishal Onat (32, 120b, 3x4) was run-out, going for a needless single to mid-off. Manish Pandey (5), who scored an unbeaten double century in the previous match, stepped out to Mandal and was stumped.

Chhattisgarh scalped Shreyas Gopal (23) and B.R. Sharath (6) in quick succession to enter Lunch on a high.

Jose’s crucial knock was marked by clean technique and sound temperament. Jose, who came in at two-drop, dug Karnataka out of a hole and was the last batter to be dismissed.

The score:
Chhattisgarh - 1st innings: 311
Karnataka - 1st innings: R. Samarth c&b Mandal 81, Mayank Agarwal c Mandal b Ruikar 117, Vishal Onat (run out) 32, Nikin Jose lbw b Ruikar 67, Manish Pandey st Mayank b Mandal 5, Shreyas Gopal c Ashutosh b Majumdar 23, B.R. Sharath b Kiran 6, K. Gowtham c Ruikar b Mandal 18, Vyshak Vijaykumar b Shashank 6, V. Koushik lbw b Mandal 1, Vidwath Kaverappa (not out) 0, Extras (b-5, lb-2, nb-3): 10;
Total (in 121.4 overs): 366.
Fall of wickets: 1-163, 2-230, 3-236, 4-241, 5-276, 6-287, 7-320, 8-339, 9-340.
Karnataka bowling: Kiran 25-4-62-1, Majumdar 20-1-89-1, Shashank 14-3-42-1, Mandal 37-5-93-4, Ruikar 25.4-4-73-2.
Chhattisgarh - 2nd innings: Avnish Singh b Kaverappa 0, Anuj Tiwary c Sharath b Koushik 0, Ashutosh Singh (batting) 8, Amandeep Khare (batting) 23, Extras (b-4): 4;
Total (for two wkts, in 20 overs): 35.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0.
Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 6-3-8-1, Koushik 8-3-7-1, Vyshak 5-0-15-0, Gowtham 1-0-1-0.

