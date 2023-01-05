Ranji Trophy LIVE score Updates, Round 4, Day 3: Jalaj Saxena takes five-wicket haul, Tamil Nadu trails by 128 runs

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the round four of Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Kerala vs Goa: Kerala 52/1 leads by six runs. Makeshift opener Shoun Roger is the batter dismissed lbw to Garg for 11. Rohan Kunnummal batting on 26 and keeping him company is Rohan Prem unbeaten on 13.

Kerala vs Goa: Tailenders frustrate Kerala. Goa all out 311 and takes a handy lead of 46. Another five-wicket haul for Jalaj Saxena.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: Sai Sudharsan jumped out to drive Tanush Kotian, but ended up offering a catch to Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane for 68 as Tamil Nadu lost its third wicket for 150, just before lunch at the Brabourne Stadium.

Resuming the day, trailing by 275 runs, Tamil Nadu survived a scare on the second ball of the day, bowled by Tushar Deshpande, as Baba Aparajith was dropped by wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore. But Aparajith’s stay at the crease did not last long as he could just add four runs to the overnight tally before Mohit Avasthi rattled his off-stump for 22 - breaking the 69-run partnership for the second wicket.

Tamil Nadu was at 100 for two then, and as Mumbai bowlers looked to find a way, Sudharsan held fort and forged another crucial partnership with captain Baba Indrajith.

A top-order batter with the fluency of a southpaw, the 21-year-old Sudharsan comes with an admirable record in all formats and as off-spinner Tanush Kotian bowled round the wicket, he looked comfortable and batted with ease to bring score his third half-century of the tournament so far.

As Sudharsan looked settled, Tamil Nadu hoped for a turnaround, but now with the partnership broken, the onus is on captain Indrajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul to build on. Paul scored a half-century in the first innings as wickets tumbled at the other end, and now, he needs to step up once again and deliver.

Kerala vs Goa: Ishaan falls soon after his century caught in the slips for 105. Third wicket in the morning for Jalaj. Goa 264/8.

Kerala vs Goa: Early lift for Kerala. Jalaj removes Goa captain Darshan Misal after winning an lbw decision though the batter is not happy with it. Jalaj traps Tendulkar in front as Goa slip to 232/7. Ishan into the 90s.

Mumbai was left disappointed early in the day as wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore dropped Tami Nadu batter Baba Aparajith for 18. Tushar Deshpande, the bowler, could not believe it! It’s a huge reprieve for Tamil Nadu, which is still trailing by 264 runs.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu: Our correspondent Shayan Acharya win an update: It’s a big foggy day in Mumbai today and the home team is trying to make the most of the conditions. Soon after the dropped catch, captain Rahane walked up to Tamore and comforted him. Taking the disappointment in its stride, Mumbai aims to bounce back and every time Deshpande or Mohit Avasthi walks up to bowl, the team-mates scream in Marathi, “ Wicket yenaar…(wicket will come)” Mumbai needs nine more wickets to seal an outright win, while it’s still a mountain climb for Tamil Nadu.What a game Unadkat is having! After a terrific performance with the ball, the Saurashtra skipper scores a 52-ball 50!

A 52-ball 50 for Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat. He doesn't realise initially. His teammates near the boundary confirm with the scorer and applaud in unison.. Unadkat almost sheepishly pulls out of his stance , raises the bat in acknowledgement #ranjitrophy2022pic.twitter.com/RKB6oG3Y7M — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) January 5, 2023

Baba Aparajit gets a reprieve, Shayan Acharya comes in with the update:

Baba Aparajith has been dropped by Hardik Tamore on 18. Bowler Tushar Deshpande thought it was taken, but is left disappointed. @sportstarweb — Shayan Acharya (@ShayanAcharya) January 5, 2023

Our correspondent Ayan Acharya from the Delhi vs Saurashtra game:

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat addressing the players before day's play. Far right is the Delhi huddle pic.twitter.com/PA9l5eo1FL — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) January 5, 2023

Latest Scores

⦿ Bihar vs Sikkim | Sikkim 139/8

| Sikkim 139/8 ⦿ Odisha vs Nagaland | Nagaland 433, Odisha 201/2

| Nagaland 433, Odisha 201/2 ⦿ Andhra vs Hyderabad | Andhra 135 and 230/3, Hyderabad 197

| Andhra 135 and 230/3, Hyderabad 197 ⦿ Tripura vs Chandigarh | Chandigarh 455/3

| Chandigarh 455/3 ⦿ Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Bengal 387 and Uttarakhand 200/7

| Bengal 387 and Uttarakhand 200/7 ⦿ Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh | Baroda 355, Himachal Pradesh 223/1

| Baroda 355, Himachal Pradesh 223/1 ⦿ Maharashtra vs Assam | Assam 274, Maharashtra 307/2

| Assam 274, Maharashtra 307/2 ⦿ Saurashtra vs Delhi | Delhi 133, Saurashtra 503/6

| Delhi 133, Saurashtra 503/6 ⦿ Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu 144 and 62/1, Mumbai 481

| Tamil Nadu 144 and 62/1, Mumbai 481 ⦿ Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh 311, Karnataka 202/1