Ranji Trophy: Kedar Jadhav smashes 283 in comeback FC match against Assam after three years

Maharashtra batter Kedar Jadhav smashed a well-compiled double century in his Ranji Trophy comeback match after three years against Assam in Pune on Thursday.

Jadhav, who last played a First Class match in December 2019, crossed the 200-run mark with 19 fours and 12 sixes on Day 3 of the fourth-round match.

Jadhav was named in the Maharashtra XI after it missed the services of Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad due to their national commitments.

He walked into bat at 95 for two during Maharashtra’s pursuit of Assam’s 274-run first-innings total. Jadhav had raced to 144 before stumps on Day 2 and carried on smoothly to 183 off 187 balls before retiring hurt on the third day. Jadhav, however, returned to bat after the fall of the fourth wicket.

The former Chennai Super Kings batter finally fell for a run-a-ball 283 after he found Subham Mandal off Riyan Parag’s ball.

Jadhav’s century was also his first First Class ton since late 2018 and his first 200-plus score since his record-breaking 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season, where he emerged as the leading run-getter with 1223 runs in 17 innings. Jadhav’s highest First Class score of 327 had come in the 2012-13 season against Uttar Pradesh.

Jadhav had featured in 73 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India and is also the only Indian to amass a 40-plus average and 100-plus strike rate in ODIs (min. 1000 runs).