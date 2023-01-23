Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket takers after Round 6

The seventh and final round of group fixtures of Ranji Trophy 2022/23 will commence from January 24.

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena leads the list of highest wicket takers after six rounds. The right-arm off-break bowler has picked 45 wickets in 11 innings, including five five-wicket hauls.

Shams Mulani from Mumbai is also in the list, picking 39 scalps in six matches. Shahbaz Nadeem, who has played two Test matches for India, too finds a place in the list.

Vidarbha’s Aditya Sarwate jumped multiple places after clinching 11 wickets in his side’s round five triumph against Gujarat, where it defended the lowest total in Ranji Trophy.

Here is the list of highest wicket takers in the season so far: