Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket takers after Round 6

Ranji Trophy 2022/23: Highest wicket takers list with one round of group stage fixtures remaining in the season.

Team Sportstar
23 January, 2023 17:06 IST
Mumbai’s Shams Mulani is among the leading wicket takers in Ranji Trophy 2022/23.

Mumbai's Shams Mulani is among the leading wicket takers in Ranji Trophy 2022/23.

The seventh and final round of group fixtures of Ranji Trophy 2022/23 will commence from January 24.

Kerala’s Jalaj Saxena leads the list of highest wicket takers after six rounds. The right-arm off-break bowler has picked 45 wickets in 11 innings, including five five-wicket hauls.

Shams Mulani from Mumbai is also in the list, picking 39 scalps in six matches. Shahbaz Nadeem, who has played two Test matches for India, too finds a place in the list.

Vidarbha’s Aditya Sarwate jumped multiple places after clinching 11 wickets in his side’s round five triumph against Gujarat, where it defended the lowest total in Ranji Trophy.

Here is the list of highest wicket takers in the season so far:

PlayerTeamMatches (Innings)WicketsAverageEconomyBest
Jalaj Saxena Kerala6(11)4517.932.728/36
Rajesh Bishnoi Meghalaya6(12)3915.582.396/30
Shams MulaniMumbai6(12)3923.073.547/94
Sagar UdeshiPondicherry6(10)3717.722.608/118
Aditya SarwateVidarbha6(11)3515.452/706/17
Shahbaz NadeemJharkhand6(12)3525.542.895/78
Pheiroijam Jotin SinghManipur6(12)3313.812.589/69
Kishan SanghaManipur6(12)3315.422.296/18
Manav SutharRajasthan5(9)3320.062.998/33
Avinash YadavMizoram6(10)3320.152.466/39

