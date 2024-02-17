MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shardul Thakur runs the show to ensure Mumbai has last laugh against Assam

At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Saturday, Mumbai finished the match with two days to spare, registering a win by an innings against Assam.

Published : Feb 17, 2024 17:10 IST , MUMBAI - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai.
Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu
infoIcon

Shardul Thakur celebrates after taking a wicket against Assam in the Ranji Trophy match in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini / The Hindu

Shardul Thakur claimed a four-fer (4 for 31) in the second innings to finish with a match haul of 10 wickets as Mumbai thumped Assam by an innings and 80 runs in its last group league fixture of the Ranji Trophy.

At the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy ground on Saturday, Mumbai rode on Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 121 to put up 272 in the first innings - adding 55 runs to its overnight tally - and earn a 188-run lead.

The surface was slow but had no demons. However, not learning from its mistakes in the first innings, where Shardul bagged a six-fer and bundled out the visiting team for a paltry 84, an inexperienced Assam batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards.

With two days remaining, it was important for Assam to forge a big partnership and counter-attack but as its batters lacked intent, the team was never in the game and eventually folded up for 108, shortly before tea.

Earlier, resuming the day at 217 for 6, Mumbai had the opportunity to extend its lead significantly, but debutant fast bowler Dibakar Johori (5 for 74) ripped apart the lower middle-order to register his maiden five-for.

With Dube not attempting big hits, the onus was on Shardul and Tanush Kotian to pace up the Mumbai innings. As they both departed early, Mumbai eventually fell 28 runs short of the 300-run mark.

But, with Shardul dominating the show, Mumbai had the last laugh and managed to grab seven points.

