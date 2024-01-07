MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Aryan Juyal’s unbeaten ton keeps Uttar Pradesh ahead against Kerala on day 3

The near-perfect day for visitors was orchestrated by Ankit Rajpoot’s fiery opening spell in the morning, which brought a swift end to Kerala’s innings and gave Uttar Pradesh the lead of 59 runs.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 19:54 IST , Alappuzha - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE PHOTO: Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal (R) in action.
FILE PHOTO: Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
FILE PHOTO: Uttar Pradesh skipper Aryan Juyal (R) in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Uttar Pradesh showcased its myriad strengths to shut out Kerala from the contest on the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the SD College ground here on Sunday.

The near-perfect day for visitors was orchestrated by Ankit Rajpoot’s fiery opening spell in the morning, which brought a swift end to Kerala’s innings and gave Uttar Pradesh the lead of 59 runs.

Skipper Aryan Juyal’s well-paced century (115 batting) and his 130-run unbroken second wicket stand with Priyam Garg (49 batting) saw Uttar Pradesh end the day at 219 for one and with an overall lead of 278.

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Highlights, Scorecard

The Kerala bowling was unthreatening on a pitch which had shed off the spitefulness it displayed in the opening hour. The openers Samarth Singh and Juyal played without any alarms to add 89 runs for the first wicket.

Jalaj Saxena gave Kerala a brief lift by trapping Samarth (43) in front. However, after Samarth’s dismissal, Juyal quickly changed from a careful accumulator to an enforcer. Juyal showed intent by lofting Jalaj over long-on for a towering six to bring up his fifty.

Juyal then played at a frantic pace, flaying the Kerala bowling to reach his second first-class hundred. Garg also came out of his defensive shell to put the Kerala attack to sword in the last session.

ALSO READ | Pujara slams 17th double-century, achieves unique record in First-Class cricket

Earlier, Ankit Rajpoot used his broad shoulders to extract steep bounce and blew away Kerala with sustained hostility. The lanky bowler struck in the first over as Shreyas Gopal (36) poked at an outswinger and was caught by Shubham Kumar in the slips.

Jalaj’s (7) half-hearted pull ended in the hands of Shubham at the square leg fence while Basil Thampi (2) was beaten by pace and trapped in front. M.D. Nidheesh used the big handle to strike Shubham for two fours and a six for some welcome runs but Ankit returned to bowl Vaiskh Chandran (5) through the gate to give his side a handy lead.

BRIEF SCORES
Uttar Pradesh 302 all out & 219/1 (Aryan Juyal 115*, Samarth Singh 43, Priyam Garg 49*) leads Kerala 243 all out by 278 runs.

Related Topics

Kerala /

Uttar Pradesh /

Shreyas Gopal /

Jalaj Saxena /

Vishnu Vinod /

aryan juyal

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

