Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Pujara slams 17th double-century, achieves unique record in First-Class cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara scripted a new domestic record as the India Test specialist recorded his 17th double-century in First-Class cricket.

Pujara achieved the feat against Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Sir Donald Bradman stands top in the list with 37 double tons and is followed by Wally Hammond of England, who notched 36 double-hundreds.

Elias Henry Hendren occupies the third spot, with 22 double-centuries. Pujara stands fourth, along with Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash of England, with 17 double-centuries.

Pujara started the day by overtaking VVS Laxman to aggregate the fourth-most First-Class (FC) runs among Indians in the history of the game.

After crossing 161 during the first innings for Saurashtra during the third day’s play, Pujara went past Laxman, who had 19m730 runs in his FC career.

Sunil Gavaskar leads the list among Indians with 25,834 runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, who finished his career with 25,396 runs.

Rahul Dravid is currently third in the list with 23,794 runs, followed by Pujara.