Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Scorecard, latest updates; Pujara crosses milestone vs JHK; KAR in command

- January 07, 2024 11:08Pondicherry 172/5 in 45.4 overs
Navdeep Saini gets the other half centurion as well. Paras Ratnaparkhe falls for 60 off 94 balls. Pondicherry leads by 24 runs.
- January 07, 2024 11:00Goa 135 all out
Goa folds for 135 in 48.5 overs against Tripura conceding a lead of 349 runs. A K Sarkar the top wicket-taker for Tripura, scalping four.
- January 07, 2024 10:58Gujarat 91/3 in 30.2 over
Fifty for Umang Kumar against TN. He has managed to stitch up a crucial stand with Manan Hingrajia for the second innings in a row.
- January 07, 2024 10:57Saurashtra 459/4 in 135.2 overs
Prerak Mankad brings up his fifty!! 118 balls for his half century but he has provided great support to Cheteshwar Pujara at the other end who is nearing a double-hundred.
- January 07, 2024 10:53Karnataka 508/8 in 138.1 overs
Siddharth Kaul removes S Sharath for 76 off 193 balls. A huge lead of 356 runs for Karnataka. Rohit Kumar and Vidwath Kaverappa at the crease.
- January 07, 2024 10:39Uttarakhand 192 all out
Uttarakhand is bowled out for 192 against Madhya Pradesh, trailing by 131 runs. Ku,mar Kartikeya Singh picks four for MP.
- January 07, 2024 10:30Pondicherry 145/3 in 39.1 overs
Paras Dogra falls for 31 off 73 balls to Navdeep Saini. Pondy within touching distance of the Delhi first innings total.
- January 07, 2024 10:24Kerala 243 all out
Kerala fall short of UP’s first innings target by 59 runs. Ankit Rajppot bags five in the innings and his third since morning with Vaishakh Chandran being the last wicket to fall.
- January 07, 2024 10:17Vidarbha 219 all out
Varun Choudhary picks up his sixth wicket of the innings to fold the Vidarbha innings at 219. A Wakahre the last wicket to fall. Services lead by 22 runs.
- January 07, 2024 10:02Kerala 226/8 in 70.5 overs
Ankit Rajpoot picks his second wicket of the morning. All-rounder Jalaj Saxena is dismissed for 7.
- January 07, 2024 09:55Milestone Alert!
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Cheteshwar Pujara jumps to fourth in all-time First Class runs among Indians
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara overtook VVS Laxman to aggregate the fourth-most First Class (FC) runs among Indians in history during the Ranji Trophy game between Saurashtra and Jharkhand in Rajkot on Sunday.
- January 07, 2024 09:51Andhra 153/3 in 53.2 overs
150 up for Andhra against Bengal. Hanuma Vihari and Ricky Bhui at the crease for the team as it chases down the 409-run target set by Bengal.
- January 07, 2024 09:44Karnataka 466/7 in 123.3 overs
One more wicket for Arshdeep Singh. Traps V Vyshak in front for 19 off 29 balls. Karnataka leads by 315 runs.
- January 07, 2024 09:41Kerala 220/7 in 66.1 overs
Shreyas Gopal departs early on Day 3 for 36 off 88 balls. Ankit Rajpoot picks up his second wicket of the innings. Kerala trails by 82 runs.
- January 07, 2024 09:35Assam 91/5 in 52.2 overs
Ravi Kiran castles Bishal Roy for one off 63 balls. Assam loses its fifth wicket against Chhatisgarh.
- January 07, 2024 09:28Nearing start of play in Valsad
- January 07, 2024 09:20Day 2 report - Andhra vs Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Andhra loses late wickets on Day 2 after Bengal scores 409
Andhra lost Shaik Rasheed on the last ball of the second day but was in a good position against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy group B fixture at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
- January 07, 2024 09:11Day 2 Report - Karnataka vs Punjab
- January 07, 2024 09:07Day 3 action begins at Vizag!
- January 07, 2024 09:01Day 2 report - Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh
- January 07, 2024 08:43Day 2 report Gujarat vs TN
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mohammed, Warrier heroics with bat and ball hand TN advantage against Gujarat on Day 2
On the opening day of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, M. Mohammed and Sandeep Warrier combined to take nine wickets between them to help Tamil Nadu (TN) restrict Gujarat to 236 in the first innings.
- January 07, 2024 08:42Overnight scores - Day 2
Tripura 484 in 123.4 Overs vs Goa 53/4 in 22 Overs
Andhra 119/3 in 48.1 Overs vs Bengal 409 all out in 126.2 Overs
Bihar 89/6 in 37 Overs vs Mumbai 251 all out in 76.2 Overs
Chhattisgarh 327 all out in 116.2 Overs vs Assam 87/4 in 51 Overs
Saurashtra 406/4 in 119 Overs vs Jharkhand 142 all out in 49 Overs
Maharashtra 320 all out in 81.2 Overs vs Manipur 137 & 85/4 in 39 Overs
Vidarbha 191/8 in 78 Overs vs Services 241 all out in 87.5 Overs
Karnataka 461/6 in 123 Overs vs Punjab 152 all out in 46.5 Overs
Chandigarh 96 all out in 38.3 Overs vs Railways 313/4 in 83 Overs
Gujarat 236 & 38/3 in 13 Overs vs Tamil Nadu 250 all out in 67.5 Overs
Uttarakhand 170/6 in 68 Overs vs Madhya Pradesh 323 all out in 109.3 Overs
Jammu and Kashmir 100 all out in 35.3 Overs vs Himachal Pradesh 109/1 in 26.3 Overs
Baroda 351 & 43/1 in 13 Overs vs Odisha 178 all out in 58.2 Overs
Delhi 148 all out in 62.5 Overs vs Pondicherry 113/2 in 29 Overs
Arunachal Pradesh 94 & 57/2 in 16 Overs vs Meghalaya 509/9 decl
Mizoram 106/5 in 35 Overs vs Sikkim 442/9 dec
Uttar Pradesh 302 all out vs Kerala 220/6 in 65 Overs
- January 07, 2024 08:41Stay Tuned
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Round 1 fixtures. Stay Tuned for live updates from all matches across the country.
