MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal shines with fastest First-Class triple century against Arunachal Pradesh

Tanmay’s triple century was the fastest coming off 147 balls, and he also eclipsed Ravi Shastri’s record of scoring the fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 21:15 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal in action.
Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit:  V V SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal in action. | Photo Credit:  V V SUBRAHMANYAM

Opener Tanmay Agarwal cracked a record-breaking, maiden triple century (323 batting, 160b, 33x4, 21x6) and with his partner and captain Rahul Singh (185, 105b, 26x4, 3x6), helped Hyderabad post an imposing total 529 for one in the first innings in reply to Arunachal Pradesh’s 172 on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at NexGen Cricket Academy Ground here on Friday.

Tanmay’s triple century was the fastest coming off 147 balls, and he also eclipsed Ravi Shastri’s record of scoring the fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy. Shastri scored of 123 balls while Tanmay took 119 balls.

For Tanmay, this was his 12th Ranji century and his career-best score in the 56th match. Rahul scored his second century of the season after his double-century in the season opener.

ALSO READ
Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan embracing home advantage and finding form

Hyderabad opening pair seemed to have taken a leaf out of the Bazball book of cricket the English team swears by

Earlier, Arunachal, put into bat, folded up for 172, and it could have been a more disappointing show but for the defiance of opener Techi Doria (97 n.o., 127b, 12x4, 3x6), who had the rare distinction of carrying his bat through and unfortunately miss a deserving century.

Left-arm pacer Chama Milind struck in the first over sending back opener and captain Neelam Obi and Abhishek Mrinnal of the third and fourth balls of the innings.

Soon, the other pacer Karthikeya Kak struck – first dismissing Aprameya Jaiswal in the fourth over and his next over got rid of Indiya Toku to reduce Arunachal to 21 for four in the sixth over.

Later, left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan struck a double blow removing wicket-keeper-batter Techi Sonam (16) and Nabal Tempol in quick succession which saw Arunachal reduced to 148 for eight even as opener Techi Doria scored an unbeaten half-century.

Related Topics

Tanmay Agarwal /

Ranji Trophy /

Arunachal Pradesh /

Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, U Mumba 3-2 Gujarat Giants: Patna Pirates beats Bengal Warriors 44-28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal shines with fastest First-Class triple century against Arunachal Pradesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: MP’s promising start fades as Pondicherry gains control on day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Masters: Kiran goes down to world champion Vitidsarn, Indian challenge ends
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal shines with fastest First-Class triple century against Arunachal Pradesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan embracing home advantage and finding form
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Debutant Bedare shines as Karnataka recovers from early woes against Tripura
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Shreyas Gopal shines through the gloom for Kerala against Bihar on day 1
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan slams ton as Tamil Nadu dominates Chandigarh on opening day
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Live Score, U Mumba 3-2 Gujarat Giants: Patna Pirates beats Bengal Warriors 44-28
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal shines with fastest First-Class triple century against Arunachal Pradesh
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: MP’s promising start fades as Pondicherry gains control on day 1
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 26
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indonesia Masters: Kiran goes down to world champion Vitidsarn, Indian challenge ends
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment