Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal shines with fastest First-Class triple century against Arunachal Pradesh

Opener Tanmay Agarwal cracked a record-breaking, maiden triple century (323 batting, 160b, 33x4, 21x6) and with his partner and captain Rahul Singh (185, 105b, 26x4, 3x6), helped Hyderabad post an imposing total 529 for one in the first innings in reply to Arunachal Pradesh’s 172 on the first day of the four-day Ranji Trophy Plate Group league match at NexGen Cricket Academy Ground here on Friday.

Tanmay’s triple century was the fastest coming off 147 balls, and he also eclipsed Ravi Shastri’s record of scoring the fastest double century in the Ranji Trophy. Shastri scored of 123 balls while Tanmay took 119 balls.

For Tanmay, this was his 12th Ranji century and his career-best score in the 56th match. Rahul scored his second century of the season after his double-century in the season opener.

Hyderabad opening pair seemed to have taken a leaf out of the Bazball book of cricket the English team swears by

Earlier, Arunachal, put into bat, folded up for 172, and it could have been a more disappointing show but for the defiance of opener Techi Doria (97 n.o., 127b, 12x4, 3x6), who had the rare distinction of carrying his bat through and unfortunately miss a deserving century.

Left-arm pacer Chama Milind struck in the first over sending back opener and captain Neelam Obi and Abhishek Mrinnal of the third and fourth balls of the innings.

Soon, the other pacer Karthikeya Kak struck – first dismissing Aprameya Jaiswal in the fourth over and his next over got rid of Indiya Toku to reduce Arunachal to 21 for four in the sixth over.

Later, left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan struck a double blow removing wicket-keeper-batter Techi Sonam (16) and Nabal Tempol in quick succession which saw Arunachal reduced to 148 for eight even as opener Techi Doria scored an unbeaten half-century.