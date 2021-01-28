Ranji Trophy back on BCCI’s radar?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could ultimately host a truncated Ranji Trophy from the third week of February.

While the BCCI apex council last week was divided over whether to stage Ranji or Vijay Hazare Trophy, the inter-state domestic tournament, Sportstar understands that word among some of the prominent state associations has been about Ranji Trophy having been “more or less finalised”. While the BCCI has remained tight-lipped, and it is likely to make a formal announcement by next Monday.

In fact, Bengal and Kerala are understood to have been set to train with the red ball in their respective preparatory camps, anticipating the Ranji Trophy schedule to be announced soon. Bengal has decided to start its camp at the Jadavpur University ground from Friday, under the watchful eyes of Arun Lal and former India batsman VVS Laxman.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has already asked 32 batsmen to attend the camp along with five bowlers. While all the top players will be available for the camp, injured Manoj Tiwary won’t be part of the side. Players have been asked to get into the bio-bubble from February 7.

Another southern giant has also planned two three-day practice games in anticipation of the First Class tournament. The tournament is likely to be played in the same format as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with each team playing five league games. With the league stage - to be held in six cities - set to conclude around March 25, it is still uncertain whether the knockout stage will clash with the Indian Premier League or scheduled after the T20 league.