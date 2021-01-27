Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vishnu Solanki guides Baroda to semifinal

A stunning unbeaten 46-ball 71 from Vishnu Solanki (4x4, 5x6) helped Baroda snatch victory off the final ball against Haryana on Wednesday. Needing 15 off the final three balls and five off the last, Solanki pulled out the helicopter shot to flick Sumit Kumar down the ground for six, putting Baroda in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Solanki, who came in with Baroda 33 for one in the Powerplay, added 68 with captain Kedar Devdhar (43, 40b, 2x4, 2x6) in a chase of 149. The two did not take undue risks against Haryana's trump card Yuzvendra Chahal (1 for 15) but targeted the other spinners Jayant Yadav and Rahul Tewatia. Devdhar got stuck into Tewatia, collecting 12 off his one over while Solanki hammered 13 against Yadav.

Baroda was threatening to take the game away with this counterattacking second-wicket partnership when Sumit Kumar prised out Devdhar for 43. The asking rate started to climb thanks to a few tight overs at the death, but Solanki wasn't to be denied.

Earlier, Haryana, having been inserted, lost openers Chaitanya Bishnoi and Guntashveer Singh inside the first five overs. But a third-wicket stand worth 80 between Shivam Chauhan (35, 29b, 3x4, 1x6) and Himanshu Rana (49, 40b, 7x4) had Haryana in a promising 105 for 2. However, Chauhan and Rana's dismissals off consecutive overs robbed them of momentum as Haryana settled for 148, which wasn't enough in the end. Karthik Kakade was the pick of the bowlers for Baroda, snapping up 2 for 7 in his two overs.

Brief Scores: Haryana 148/7 in 20 overs (Himanshu Rana 49, Shivam Chauhan 35) lost to Baroda 150/2 in 20 overs (Kedar Devdhar 43, Vishnu Solanki 71 not out).