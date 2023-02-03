SAURASHTRA 267/7 & 303 vs PUNJAB 431 - LUNCH

Vinay Choudhary’s five-wicket haul (5 for 107) guided Punjab to gain upper hand over Saurashtra on the fourth day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Three wickets fell in the first session as Saurashtra went into lunch at 267-7, with a 139-run lead.

Resuming the day at 138-4, Saurashtra started brisky with captain Arpit Vasavada (77) and Chirag Jani (77) forging a 140-run stand. While Punjab bowlers struggled initially, Choudhary brought them back into the game by finding a breakthrough.

It was a soft dismissal and Vasavada came down the ground and drilled a catch back to the bowler. Though the on-field umpires referred it to the third-umpire to check whether the ball bounced off the pitch after the batter toe-ended it, the decision went in Punjab’s favour.

Choudhary completed his five-for as Dharmendrasinh Jadeja fell to a sweep and was caught at deep backward square-leg by Baltej Singh. Two quick wickets turned things around for Punjab and to add to its woes, A horrible mix-up between Prerak Mankad and Jani saw the latter being run out.

While Punjab hoped to take control of the game, Saurashtra’s hopes were pinned on Mankad (20 not out) and Parth Bhut (17 not out).

-Shayan Acharya