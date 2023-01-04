Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2 Updates: Bengal to resume at 269/3, Mumbai looks to extend lead over TN

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches. Stay tuned as our correspondents get you the latest updates from ground zero.
- Saurashtra vs Delhi: Harvik Desai has made the triple figures. Chirag Jani is one big hit away from his fifty. Do you think Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s services would be required in the first hour?
- Saurashtra vs Delhi: Our reporter Ayan Acharya’s reached the SCA-C ground early. We hope he managed to get a piping-hot cuppa!
- ⦿Odisha vs Nagaland | Nagaland 291/6
- ⦿Andhra vs Hyderabad | Andhra 135, Hyderabad 79/3
- ⦿Tripura vs Chandigarh | Chandigarh 313/2
- ⦿Bihar vs Sikkim | Washed out
- ⦿Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Bengal 269/3
- ⦿Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh | Baroda 327/7
- ⦿Maharashtra vs Assam | Assam 272/9
- ⦿Saurashtra vs Delhi | Delhi 133, Saurashtra 184/1
- ⦿Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu 144, Mumbai 183/6
- ⦿Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh 267/5
- ⦿Kerala vs Goa | Kerala 247/5
- ⦿Rajasthan vs Jharkhand | Jharkhand 92, Rajasthan 101/4
- ⦿Services vs Pondicherry | Pondicherry 216, Services 64/0
- ⦿Railways vs J & K | Railways 322/8
- ⦿Gujarat vs Punjab | Punjab 276/7
- ⦿Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha | Madhya Pradesh 234/6
- ⦿Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya | Meghalaya 424/3
- ⦿Manipur vs Mizoram | Mizoram 104, Manipur 117/4
- ⦿Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana | Washed out
