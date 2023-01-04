Domestic

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2 Updates: Bengal to resume at 269/3, Mumbai looks to extend lead over TN

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches: Get the latest live score updates from the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches happening across India.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 04 January, 2023 09:03 IST
Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan in action.

Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 matches. Stay tuned as our correspondents get you the latest updates from ground zero.

LIVE COMMENTARY

- Saurashtra vs Delhi: Harvik Desai has made the triple figures. Chirag Jani is one big hit away from his fifty. Do you think Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s services would be required in the first hour?

- Saurashtra vs Delhi: Our reporter Ayan Acharya’s reached the SCA-C ground early. We hope he managed to get a piping-hot cuppa!

HOW THINGS STAND

STUMPS, DAY 1 -

  • ⦿Odisha vs Nagaland | Nagaland 291/6
  • ⦿Andhra vs Hyderabad | Andhra 135, Hyderabad 79/3
  • ⦿Tripura vs Chandigarh | Chandigarh 313/2
  • ⦿Bihar vs Sikkim | Washed out
  • ⦿Uttarakhand vs Bengal | Bengal 269/3
  • ⦿Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh | Baroda 327/7
  • ⦿Maharashtra vs Assam | Assam 272/9
  • ⦿Saurashtra vs Delhi | Delhi 133, Saurashtra 184/1
  • ⦿Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu 144, Mumbai 183/6
  • ⦿Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh | Chhattisgarh 267/5
  • ⦿Kerala vs Goa | Kerala 247/5
  • ⦿Rajasthan vs Jharkhand | Jharkhand 92, Rajasthan 101/4
  • ⦿Services vs Pondicherry | Pondicherry 216, Services 64/0
  • ⦿Railways vs J & K | Railways 322/8
  • ⦿Gujarat vs Punjab | Punjab 276/7
  • ⦿Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha | Madhya Pradesh 234/6
  • ⦿Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya | Meghalaya 424/3
  • ⦿Manipur vs Mizoram | Mizoram 104, Manipur 117/4
  • ⦿Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana | Washed out

STORIES FROM OUR REPORTERS ACROSS VENUES

ALSO READ: Rahane has given me all the freedom, says Tushar Deshpande after five-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Rohan Prem’s century keeps Kerala afloat against Goa on first day
ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad’s T. Ravi Teja claims 2nd fifer to skittle out Andhra for 135
ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai takes first-innings lead against Tamil Nadu on Day 1; Deshpande picks fifer
ALSO READ: Unadkat reaffirms domestic red-ball supremacy after India comeback, says Ranji Trophy match as important as any other
ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Ashutosh Singh ton helps Chhattisgarh fight back against Karnataka
ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Unadkat’s career-best razes Delhi before Saurashtra takes lead on opening day

