Ranji Trophy: Ashutosh Singh ton helps Chhattisgarh fight back against Karnataka

The batter contributed 210 runs with Amandeep Khare for the fourth wicket after the team had been reduced to 43/3 early on in the innings.

Ashwin Achal
BENGALURU 03 January, 2023 17:55 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ashutosh Singh scored an unbeaten century on Day 1 of Karnataka vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy game. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Ashutosh Singh (118 batting, 273b, 18x4, 1x6) and Amandeep Khare (93, 191b, 13x4) dug deep to revive Chhattisgarh against Karnataka on the first day of its Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ashutosh and Amandeep came together with Chhattisgarh in trouble at 43 for three. The duo started cautiously, before going for their shots in the evening session. The 210-run fourth-wicket stand stopped the home team from breaking the doors down, as Chhattisgarh ended the day on 267 for five.

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Unadkat’s career-best razes Delhi before Saurashtra takes lead on opening day

Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa gave the home side some hope with the second new ball, dismissing Amandeep and Sumit Ruikar in the 86th over. Amandeep, who was set to get his second hundred of the tournament, was most annoyed when he offered a nick to wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath.

Ashutosh was all class. He came to the crease in the second over, and looked comfortable in his long unbeaten stint. With a fierce square cut to the fence, Ashutosh reached his fifth First-Class century. He showed his biceps in celebration, and soaked in the loud applause from his teammates.

Ashutosh made most of a reprieve received when he was on 1, when Vishal Onat failed to grab a chance in the slip cordon.

Fast bowlers Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar and V. Koushik gained appreciable seam movement, particularly in the morning session. Openers Avnish Singh and Anuj Tiwary were sent back for ducks, both batters snapped up by Sharath.

After the initial success, the speedsters erred in line. The ball was often sprayed way down leg, forcing Sharath to make the diving stops.

Spinners K. Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal, who were unable to make any impact on this pitch, bowled 32 wicketless overs during the day.

Chhattisgarh - 1st innings: Avnish Singh c Sharath b Kaverappa 0, Anuj Tiwary c Sharath b Koushik 0, Ashutosh Singh (batting) 118, Harpreet Bhatia c Sharath b Vyshak 34, Amandeep Khare c Sharath b Kaverappa 93, Sumit Ruikar b Kaverappa 0, Shashank Singh (batting) 2, Extras (b-9, lb-6, w-3, nb-2): 20; Total (for five wkts, in 90 overs): 267.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-43, 4-253, 5-253.
Karnataka bowling: Kaverappa 21-4-54-3, Koushik 19-6-31-1, Vyshak 18-6-38-1, Shreyas 16-0-70-0, Gowtham 16-3-59-0.

