Ranji Trophy: Ashutosh Singh ton helps Chhattisgarh fight back against Karnataka

Ashutosh Singh (118 batting, 273b, 18x4, 1x6) and Amandeep Khare (93, 191b, 13x4) dug deep to revive Chhattisgarh against Karnataka on the first day of its Ranji Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Ashutosh and Amandeep came together with Chhattisgarh in trouble at 43 for three. The duo started cautiously, before going for their shots in the evening session. The 210-run fourth-wicket stand stopped the home team from breaking the doors down, as Chhattisgarh ended the day on 267 for five.

Karnataka pacer Vidwath Kaverappa gave the home side some hope with the second new ball, dismissing Amandeep and Sumit Ruikar in the 86th over. Amandeep, who was set to get his second hundred of the tournament, was most annoyed when he offered a nick to wicketkeeper B.R. Sharath.

Ashutosh was all class. He came to the crease in the second over, and looked comfortable in his long unbeaten stint. With a fierce square cut to the fence, Ashutosh reached his fifth First-Class century. He showed his biceps in celebration, and soaked in the loud applause from his teammates.

Ashutosh made most of a reprieve received when he was on 1, when Vishal Onat failed to grab a chance in the slip cordon.

Fast bowlers Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar and V. Koushik gained appreciable seam movement, particularly in the morning session. Openers Avnish Singh and Anuj Tiwary were sent back for ducks, both batters snapped up by Sharath.

After the initial success, the speedsters erred in line. The ball was often sprayed way down leg, forcing Sharath to make the diving stops.

Spinners K. Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal, who were unable to make any impact on this pitch, bowled 32 wicketless overs during the day.