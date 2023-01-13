The Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season has seen five rounds of fixtures completed and the sixth round will be played from 17th January to 20th January.

Bengal, Saurashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the teams leading the four elite groups. While all four are unbeaten this season, Madhya Pradesh, the defending champion, has won all five matches so far.

Two rounds of matches remains, following which the top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. The two Plate finalists will be promoted to the Elite group for the 2023-24 season, while the bottom two teams of all the four Elite groups combined - factoring in both points and quotient - will be relegated.

Here is how the points table looks: