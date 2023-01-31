Ranji Trophy: Debutant Venkatesh’s 5-wicket haul put Karnataka in driving seat on day 1

Speedster M. Venkatesh capped his First Class debut with a fine five-wicket haul (14-3-36-5) as Karnataka established a stranglehold on Uttarakhand on day one of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Venkatesh found a place in the eleven only because V. Koushik was diagnosed with a back spasm on the morning of the match. But the pacer from Mysuru, who hails from a family with a deep interest in Carnatic classical music and also dabbled in it when young, buzzed around all innings to help dismiss Uttarakhand for a paltry 116.

By stumps, Karnataka openers R. Samarth (54 batting, 74b, 7x4) and Mayank Agarwal (65 batting, 86b, 9x4, 1x6) had wiped out Uttarakhand’s total and secured a seven-run lead.

Mayank looked a tad shaky at the beginning. But once he got his eye in, there were delightful shots on display, especially in the arc between mid-on and cover. Samarth, from the other end, matched his captain, with the prospect of Uttarakhand being buried under a mountain of runs on day two very real.

After electing to field, Karnataka drew first blood when Uttarakhand skipper Jiwanjot Singh was caught at third slip off Vidwath Kaverappa. Avneesh Sudha and Kunal Chandela tried steadying the ship but Venkatesh struck just three balls after being introduced, forcing Sudha to slash to the deep point.

By lunch, the visitors had lost half the side for 67 runs, with the seasoned Aditya Tare, too falling, cleaned up by Kaverappa with an in-swinger.

But the sixth wicket pair of Kunal Chandela (31, 103b) and Akhil Rawat (14, 71b) resisted for nearly 20 overs, before Venkatesh provided the breakthrough again, dismissing the duo and Abhay Negi in a span of seven balls.

Chandela was Venkatesh’s fifth scalp, out caught by Manish Pandey at first slip, as the 22-year-old joined the likes of Abhimanyu Mithun, H.S. Sharath, Prasidh Krishna and J. Suchith in the list of recent Karnataka bowlers to have taken a fifer on First Class debut.