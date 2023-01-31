Ranji Trophy: Bhui-Shinde power Andhra to 262/2 despite Vihari’s injury on day 1

Ricky Bhui’s 14th First-Class hundred ensured a commanding start for Andhra on Day 1 of its Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday.

Captain Hanuma Vihari’s injury notwithstanding, a measured 190-run unbeaten partnership between Bhui (115 batting) and Karan Shinde (83 batting) placed Andhra on 262 for two at stumps.

Madhya Pradesh’s decision to bowl first in favourable conditions - a red soil pitch with a decent covering of grass - was not aided by erratic spells from his pacers.

A damp surface forced a 30-minute delay in start of play. Madhya Pradesh’s pace spearhead Avesh Khan lost his footing off the first delivery and popped the ball straight to fifth-slip. Avesh’s day would only get worse, ending with figures of none for 66.

Andhra openers CR Gnaneshwar and Abhishek Reddy blunted the new-ball attack from Avesh and Anubhav Agarwal with a streak of fours on the on-side. The seam duo attempted to needle the off-stump but was forced out in just four overs with firm bats.

First-change pacer Gourav Yadav ended the openers’ vigil with sustained accuracy and seam movement. While Gnaneshwar was caught-behind off a steep bouncer, Gourav trapped Abhishek with a quicker delivery onto the pads.

Walking in at no. 3, a flourishing Vihari was zapped by Avesh’s bouncer. The ball thudded into Vihari’s top hand, forcing him to fling his bat instantly in pain. Vihari retired hurt on 16 and immediately left for the hospital where scans revealed a wrist fracture.

Meanwhile, Bhui and Shinde guided Andhra to Lunch before taking off in the next sessions.

Spinners Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya were hardly equipped to unsettle the batters. Bhui, particularly offensive off the backfoot, galloped to his ton in 158 deliveries and remained unperturbed when stranded on 99 for 11 balls. Shinde stonewalled from the other end with spurts of aggression. The pair safely negotiated two overs of the second new ball, capping a superb start to the knockouts.