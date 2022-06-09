Cricket Domestic Domestic Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals: Mumbai registers highest win margin in First Class cricket, beats Uttarakhand by 725 runs Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by a margin of a whopping 725 runs in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2022 on Thursday. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 09 June, 2022 12:17 IST Mumbai's Shams Mulani celebrates taking a wicket. - R Ragu Team Sportstar Bengaluru 09 June, 2022 12:17 IST Mumbai beat Uttarakhand by a margin of a whopping 725 runs in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2022 on Thursday.With this win, Mumbai registered the highest margin of victory in the history of First Class cricket. The previous highest was New South Wales' 685-run win over Queensland in the 1929-30 season. In Ranji Trophy, the highest margin is that of Bengal. It beat Orissa by 540 runs in 1953-54.More to follow... Read more stories on Domestic. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :