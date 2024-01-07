MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Brittle Delhi collapses again, Pondicherry eyes big win

The dramatic fall of seven Delhi wickets in the space of 54 runs in the final session handed back the advantage to Pondicherry.

Published : Jan 07, 2024 18:14 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
FILE PHOTO: Yash Dhull gave Delhi a positive start, but the dramatic fall of seven in the space of 54 runs in the final session returned the advantage to Pondicherry.
FILE PHOTO: Yash Dhull gave Delhi a positive start, but the dramatic fall of seven in the space of 54 runs in the final session returned the advantage to Pondicherry. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yash Dhull gave Delhi a positive start, but the dramatic fall of seven in the space of 54 runs in the final session returned the advantage to Pondicherry. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Delhi’s brittle middle-order caved in for the second time and left Pondicherry eyeing a comprehensive victory in their Ranji Trophy league match at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground.

Sunday saw the match take a decisive turn after Delhi managed to keep Pondicherry’s first innings lead to 96 runs and reached 70 for one. The dramatic fall of seven Delhi wickets in the space of 54 runs in the final session handed back the advantage to Pondicherry.

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 1 Day 3: Highlights, Scorecard

As things stand, Delhi is tottering at 126 runs for two - 30 runs ahead with two wickets in hand. Weather permitting, Pondicherry should be able to seal a well-deserved victory on Monday morning.

Resuming at 113 for two, Pondicherry went past Delhi’s 148 with seven wickets in hand. At that time, Delhi was staring at a big lead, but 23-year-old off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen’s four-wicket haul restricted Pondicherry.

ALSO READ | Pujara slams 17th double-century, achieves unique record in First-Class cricket

When Delhi batted a second time, it showed some signs of making a match of it at 70 for one. But the way pacer Abin Mathew bowled and added three more wickets to finish the day at four for 30, the scales tilted in Pondicherry’s favour.

Saurabh Yadav and wrecker-in-chief of the first innings, Gaurav Yadav, added two wickets each to leave Delhi embarrassingly close to defeat.

BRIEF SCORES
Delhi 148 all out & 126/8 leads Pondicherry 244 all out (Yash Dhull 23, Lakshya 24) by 30 runs

