IND vs ENG: Dharamsala ‘feels like home’ for England players ahead of fifth Test against India

It has been quite a break for the touring side, following its series-conceding defeat in Ranchi as the English players enjoy the cold hilly terrain.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 21:07 IST , DHARAMSALA - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
A general view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala
A general view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A general view of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala | Photo Credit: AFP

For England cricketers, Dharamsala feels like home. Ever since touching base a couple of days ago, they have explored nooks and corners of the picturesque town.

From Jimmy Anderson enjoying a recovery dip in one of the local streams in Mcleodganj to the team jogging in the hilly terrains - it has been quite a break for the touring side, following its series-conceding defeat in Ranchi.

As the players trained at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday morning, with the snow-capped mountains on the backdrop, they made it a point to play some of the popular numbers by the iconic band Guns N’ Roses. And, it continued throughout the nets session, giving a relaxed vibe.

Though it’s more of a dead rubber, with the fate of the series already decided, a large number of England fans have travelled down to Dharamsala and Mcleodganj to cheer for their team.

Several hoteliers in both the towns confirmed that at least 85 per cent of the hotels and lodges are booked by the overseas travellers, and making the most of the opportunities, the hotels and the tour operators are also organising special events to club cricket and tourism.

“There are several tourists from England who are also flying down to Chandigarh or Amritsar and then enjoying a long road trip. There’s a huge demand for cabs since more than 6000 fans from England are expected to watch the Test match,” said Nishant, a local tour operator.

As one walked around the bylanes of the small town, situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, one could spot several England fans walking around, wearing the national colours.

In his column for  The Times recently, former England captain Mike Atherton wrote that Dharamsala feels like Headingley in April, and even Jonny Bairstow heaped praises on the picturesque ground. “It’s absolutely stunning here, I don’t think there’s a more picturesque ground in the world. Cape Town is one of my favourite places but when you take a moment, look up at the mountains with the snow and everything that goes with it up here in Dharamsala, it’s quite incredible,” Bairstow, who will be making his 100th Test appearance for England here on Thursday, said.

And with a huge support from the home fans, England will be hoping to end its long tour on a high. With the temperatures likely to dip further, the seamers will be looking to exploit the moisture early in the day, while the spinners, too, will get some aid - making the contest exciting. 

ALSO READ | IND vs ENG: Ashwin, Bairstow to become fourth duo to feature in 100th Test together; full list of pairs to achieve the feat

The last time a Test match was played here in 2017, spinner Kuldeep Yadav guided India to a series win against Australia and this time around, England looks forward to making the most of the ‘home like’ conditions amid fans joyously rendering ‘Jerusalem’ - the team’s unofficial hymn.

