MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 5 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha beats MP by 62 runs to book final spot vs Mumbai

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals, Highlights: Get all the Highlights from Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.

Updated : Mar 06, 2024 11:18 IST

Team Sportstar
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 05/03/2024 : Vidarbha's Aditya Sarwate celebrates with teamates after takes a wicket Madya Pradesh's Yash Dubey during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 05/03/2024 : Vidarbha's Aditya Sarwate celebrates with teamates after takes a wicket Madya Pradesh's Yash Dubey during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B
lightbox-info

MAHARASHTRA, NAGPUR, 05/03/2024 : Vidarbha's Aditya Sarwate celebrates with teamates after takes a wicket Madya Pradesh's Yash Dubey during the Ranji Trophy 1st semi final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh held at VCA Civil Line stadium in Nagpur on Tuesday. Photo : B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals, Highlights: Get all the Highlights from Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy semifinal between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh.

  • March 06, 2024 10:29
    The Killer Blow!
  • March 06, 2024 10:24
    Vidarbha wins by 62 runs!

    On the pads from Wakhare and Khejroliya goes for a slog sweep. Decent connection. FOUR!! He tries another big hit next ball. But misses this time. 

    But Khejroliya can’t keep Yash Thakur out. Played on. BOWLED!!

    Kulwant Khejroliya b Yash Thakur 11 (19b 2x4 0x6)

    A fantastic win for Vidarbha after conceding the first-innings lead. A superb performance with the bat, followed by an incisive charge with the ball seals the final spot for Vidarbha. 

  • March 06, 2024 10:18
    MP 253/9 vs VID

    Kulwant Khejroliya and Avesh Khan see off a couple of overs from Thakare and Yash Thakur. The MP pair also manage to sneak in a couple of streaky boundaries. 

  • March 06, 2024 10:08
    Vidarbha one strike away!
  • March 06, 2024 10:04
    B
    Saransh falls!

    Yash Thakur goes around the wicket and shapes one in past Saransh’s inside edge. BOWLED!!

    Saransh Jain b Yash Thakur 25 (69b 2x4 0x6)

  • March 06, 2024 09:58
    MP 239/8 vs VID

    Avesh Khan is the new batter for Madhya Pradesh. Saransh Jain continues to hand over the strike to his lower order partners. Yash Thakur with the ball against Avesh. Drifting down the leg. Leg bye taken. Saransh adds another single to keep the strike. 

  • March 06, 2024 09:50
    Vidarbha inching close!
  • March 06, 2024 09:47
    B
    Thakare strikes again!

    Thakare strikes again. Outside off stump and it jags back in, while keeping low. No chance for Anubhav Agarwal. Cleaned Up!

    Anubhav Agarwal b Thakare 0 (6b 0x4 0x6)

  • March 06, 2024 09:45
    MP 233/7 vs VID

    MP’s hopes have fast reduced to the blade of Saransh Jain. The left-handed batter shows his trust in new batter Anubhav Agarwal by handing him the strike three balls into Sarvate’s over. Abubhav gets through the rest of the over unharmed. 

  • March 06, 2024 09:39
    B
    Kartikeya is bowled!

    Thakare from the other end for Vidarbha. New batter Kumar Karthikeya on strike. Thakare keeps it straight and Kartikeya swipes across the line. BOWLED!!

    Kumar Kartikeya b Thakare 0 (4b 0x4 0x6)

  • March 06, 2024 09:32
    Day 5 begins

    Saransh Jain and Kumar Karthikeya out in the middle as Madhya Pradesh looks to hunt down the last 93 runs. 

    Aditya Sarvate with the ball for Vidarbha. 

  • March 06, 2024 09:11
    Atharva Taide takes inspiration from IPL to ace Ranji Trophy litmus test

    Atharva Taide takes inspiration from IPL to ace Ranji Trophy litmus test

    Taide’s career grew leaps and bounds in 2023. If it commenced with the IPL debut, it turned another corner when he took over the reins of Vidarbha’s white-ball teams.

  • March 06, 2024 08:49
    TN Ranji Trophy season review

    Tamil Nadu’s 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season ended with a crushing innings-and-70-run defeat to Mumbai in the semifinals. Though the meek surrender left many disappointed, TN nonetheless will feel it had a good run in the premier competition after it finally broke a five-season drought of not even qualifying for the knockouts.

    R. Sai Kishore’s men played an aggressive brand of cricket and got five outright wins from nine games, including three wins by an innings. The team maximised its strength in home conditions, with the senior batters piling on the runs while the spinners ran through batting line-ups as it bowled out its opposition twice in all games until the semifinal.

    READ MORE
  • March 06, 2024 08:33
    Day 4 report

    Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Vidarbha tightens grip over Madhya Pradesh, final day semifinal thriller in store

    Gawali drew from his share of luck too, when his poke outside off against Thakur flew between second slip and gully, getting him to a 54-ball 50. But the bowler had the last laugh, inducing an edge to the wicketkeeper.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 5 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha beats MP by 62 runs to book final spot vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Dharamsala ‘feels like home’ for England players ahead of fifth Test against India
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sumit Nagal loses in final qualifying round at Indian Wells Masters
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail bowls fastest delivery in women’s cricket, breaches 130kph
    PTI
  5. LIV Golf abandons bid for world ranking points
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 5 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha beats MP by 62 runs to book final spot vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tendulkar praises BCCI’s decision, says domestic cricket helps rediscover basics, improve young state players
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG: Dharamsala ‘feels like home’ for England players ahead of fifth Test against India
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jharkhand spin stalwart Shahbaz Nadeem announces retirement from international, Indian domestic cricket
    PTI
  5. Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament contest
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 5 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha beats MP by 62 runs to book final spot vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG: Dharamsala ‘feels like home’ for England players ahead of fifth Test against India
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Sumit Nagal loses in final qualifying round at Indian Wells Masters
    PTI
  4. WPL 2024: Shabnim Ismail bowls fastest delivery in women’s cricket, breaches 130kph
    PTI
  5. LIV Golf abandons bid for world ranking points
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment