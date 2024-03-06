Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 5 Semifinal 2024: Vidarbha beats MP by 62 runs to book final spot vs Mumbai

- March 06, 2024 10:29The Killer Blow!
- March 06, 2024 10:24Vidarbha wins by 62 runs!
On the pads from Wakhare and Khejroliya goes for a slog sweep. Decent connection. FOUR!! He tries another big hit next ball. But misses this time.
But Khejroliya can’t keep Yash Thakur out. Played on. BOWLED!!
Kulwant Khejroliya b Yash Thakur 11 (19b 2x4 0x6)
A fantastic win for Vidarbha after conceding the first-innings lead. A superb performance with the bat, followed by an incisive charge with the ball seals the final spot for Vidarbha.
- March 06, 2024 10:18MP 253/9 vs VID
Kulwant Khejroliya and Avesh Khan see off a couple of overs from Thakare and Yash Thakur. The MP pair also manage to sneak in a couple of streaky boundaries.
- March 06, 2024 10:08Vidarbha one strike away!
- March 06, 2024 10:04BSaransh falls!
Yash Thakur goes around the wicket and shapes one in past Saransh’s inside edge. BOWLED!!
Saransh Jain b Yash Thakur 25 (69b 2x4 0x6)
- March 06, 2024 09:58MP 239/8 vs VID
Avesh Khan is the new batter for Madhya Pradesh. Saransh Jain continues to hand over the strike to his lower order partners. Yash Thakur with the ball against Avesh. Drifting down the leg. Leg bye taken. Saransh adds another single to keep the strike.
- March 06, 2024 09:50Vidarbha inching close!
- March 06, 2024 09:47BThakare strikes again!
Thakare strikes again. Outside off stump and it jags back in, while keeping low. No chance for Anubhav Agarwal. Cleaned Up!
Anubhav Agarwal b Thakare 0 (6b 0x4 0x6)
- March 06, 2024 09:45MP 233/7 vs VID
MP’s hopes have fast reduced to the blade of Saransh Jain. The left-handed batter shows his trust in new batter Anubhav Agarwal by handing him the strike three balls into Sarvate’s over. Abubhav gets through the rest of the over unharmed.
- March 06, 2024 09:39BKartikeya is bowled!
Thakare from the other end for Vidarbha. New batter Kumar Karthikeya on strike. Thakare keeps it straight and Kartikeya swipes across the line. BOWLED!!
Kumar Kartikeya b Thakare 0 (4b 0x4 0x6)
- March 06, 2024 09:32Day 5 begins
Saransh Jain and Kumar Karthikeya out in the middle as Madhya Pradesh looks to hunt down the last 93 runs.
Aditya Sarvate with the ball for Vidarbha.
- March 06, 2024 09:11Atharva Taide takes inspiration from IPL to ace Ranji Trophy litmus test
- March 06, 2024 08:49TN Ranji Trophy season review
Tamil Nadu’s 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season ended with a crushing innings-and-70-run defeat to Mumbai in the semifinals. Though the meek surrender left many disappointed, TN nonetheless will feel it had a good run in the premier competition after it finally broke a five-season drought of not even qualifying for the knockouts.
R. Sai Kishore’s men played an aggressive brand of cricket and got five outright wins from nine games, including three wins by an innings. The team maximised its strength in home conditions, with the senior batters piling on the runs while the spinners ran through batting line-ups as it bowled out its opposition twice in all games until the semifinal.READ MORE
- March 06, 2024 08:33Day 4 report
Ranji Trophy 2023-24 semifinals: Vidarbha tightens grip over Madhya Pradesh, final day semifinal thriller in store
Gawali drew from his share of luck too, when his poke outside off against Thakur flew between second slip and gully, getting him to a 54-ball 50. But the bowler had the last laugh, inducing an edge to the wicketkeeper.
