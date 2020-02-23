Ranji Trophy: Gujarat thumps Goa by 464 runs to make semis

Gujarat eventually ended Goa’s misery, completing a 464-run rout minutes before the end of the extended half hour’s play on the penultimate day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal fixture at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Stadium here.

Starting day four at 158 for one in its second essay, Gujarat hoped to allow its specialist batsmen to pile on runs and enter next week’s semifinal. But Lakshay Garg’s inspiring spell that read 6-3-15-4 meant Gujarat declared its second midway through the morning session at 199 for six, setting an insurmountable target of 630 for the opposition.

Promising left-arm spinner Siddharth Desai (5/81) and left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/18) then ensured that the match finished on Sunday, with Desai trapping last-man Vijesh Prabhudesai in front of the wickets and completing the win 12 minutes before the close of play.

Despite getting rid of the openers cheaply yet again along with captain Amit Verma to leave Goa reeling at 13 for three, Suyash Prabhudessai (66, 135b, 11x4, 1x6) and Snehal Kauthankar’s (17, 77b, 2x4) 81-run association for the fourth wicket raised Goa’s hopes of stretching the match into the last day.

However, Kauthankar got a terrible decision by umpire Nandan for the second time in the match, adjudged caught-behind despite the batsman indicating the ball had brushed his thigh-pad. Once he departed, the Goa lower-order succumbed to accuracy and pressure built by Gujarat’s attack.

While Desai used the angles well, even managing to exploit the rough on the pitch well, Nagwaswalla, the local boy, bowled a heartening spell late in the day that ensured Gujarat had an extra day’s rest before the semifinal in Rajkot.

- Gandhi reprimanded -

Gujarat’s Chirag Gandhi was reprimanded for breaching the code of conduct. Gandhi was penalised for “charging at an umpire” during Gujarat’s desperation to fold up Goa cheaply yet again. After being charged by on-field umpires Nandan and C. Ravikanth Reddy, Gandhi accepted his offence and was officially reprimanded by match referee Youraj Singh during a short hearing after the match.