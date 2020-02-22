Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals, Day Four, LIVE SCORE: Manoj Tiwary departs, Bengal three down

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fourth day of the four quarterfinal contests.

STUMPS, DAY THREE (Overnight scores) In Cuttack : Bengal 332 and 79 for 2 leads Odisha 250 by 161 runs. In Valsad : Gujarat 602 for 8 and 158 for 1 (Gohil 70 n.o., Bhargav 49 n.o.) leads Goa 173 (Verma 56, Gaja 5 for 19) by 587 runs. In Ongole : Saurashtra 419 and 93 for 2 leads Andhra 136 by 376 runs. In Jammu : J&K 88 for 2 trails Karnataka 206 by 118 runs.

UPDATES

Odisha vs Bengal | The 100 is up for Bengal, in the second innings, but for the loss of three wickets, after Manoj Tiwary departed in the first half hour of play on Day Four, for 6. The Bengal captain was dismissed leg-before-wicket by Debabrata Pradhan. The score: 104 for 3. The lead is 186.

--------

Karnataka will need to get eight wickets and disallow J&K from taking the first-innings lead — it needs 119 more runs to get there — to gain a decisive advantage in the interesting quarterfinal battle at the Govt. Gandhi Memorial Science College Ground in Jammu. J&K, on the other hand, will fancy its chances of taking the lead, after gaining a useful start to its innings on Day Three. We'll bring you all the updates from Jammu, via our correspondent Shreedutta Chidananda.

The DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack is witness to another interesting battle, between Odisha and Bengal. Bengal has the advantage in this one, though, as it has an overall lead of 161 runs, after having bowled Odisha out for 250 in the first innings on Saturday. To be sure, much would rely on Bengal's middle order; a good start will soothe Bengal's nerves.

The quarterfinal contests in Ongole and in Valsad are turning out to be one-sided. However, twists and turns are part of the action, and we will know in time whether Gujarat and Saurashtra are able to clinch the win today.