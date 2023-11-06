SMAT 2023 LIVE Score, Punjab vs Baroda final: PUN 44/2 (6); Anmolpreet, Mandeep in counter-attack; Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy updates

- November 06, 2023 16:564PUN 30/2 in 5 overs
Krunal Pandya continues. FOUR! Mandeep sweeps down the leg ball for a boundary before Anmolpreet chips the shot ball over covers for second FOUR of the over. 10 runs off this over.
- November 06, 2023 16:52WPUN 20/2 in 4 overs
Atit Sheth comes into the attack. Sheth to Prabhsimran, SIX! He shimmies down the track and goes for a lofted shot over long-off for a cracking maximum. Sheth to Prabhsimran, OUT! What a ball. Sheth kept the length up and reaped the benefits of it. Prabhsimran froze while attempting a drive but he could only manage an outside edge to keeper Vishnu Solanki. This is getting bad to worse for Punjab. Skipper Mandeep Singh comes in at number four. He gets off the mark with a single. Eight off the over.
- November 06, 2023 16:44PUN 12/1 in 3 overs
Captain Krunal Pandya comes into the attack, replacing Soyeb Sopariya—just three singles from his over.
- November 06, 2023 16:41SMAT Winners in last 10 years
- November 06, 2023 16:4042nd over
Lukman Meriwala comes into the attack from the other end. Prabhsimran gets off the mark with a single on the second delivery. Meriwala to Anmolpreet, FOUR! Deliberately chipped over the long-on to clear the infield and end the over with a boundary. 2 overs gone, Punjab 9 for one.
- November 06, 2023 16:32CPUN 4/1 in 1 over
Soyeb Sopariya to Abhishek Sharma, OUT! First ball wicket for Baroda! The in-form batter Abhishek Sharma has to walk back as he has been dismissed on GOLDEN DUCK! The picked-up delivery angled out for Sharma and he opened the face of the bat to play at covers but handed a straight-forward catch to Jyotsnil Singh. Anmolpreet Singh comes in at number three. Sopariya to Anmolpreet, FOUR! What a glorious shot to get off the mark with a boundary. He plays out the rest of the over carefully as Baroda looks high on confidence after the wicket.
Abhishek Sharma c Jyotsnil Singh b Soyeb Sopariya 0(1)
- November 06, 2023 16:31All set for the live action
Soyeb Sopariya has the new ball in hand. Abhishek Sharma will have the strike and Prabhsimran Singh is on the other end.
- November 06, 2023 16:28Pitch Report
The pitch looks dry and rough. Teams winning the toss have chased 10 out of the 10 times and if the dew factor arrives then the team batting second has a clear advantage.
- November 06, 2023 16:10Punjab Playing XI
Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Nehal Wadhera, Mandeep Singh(c), Anmolpreet Singh, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh
- November 06, 2023 16:10Baroda Playing XI
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (vc), Ninad Rathwa, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya
- November 06, 2023 16:05SQUADS:
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Abhishek Sharma, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh(c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Baltej Singh, Prerit Dutta, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh
Baroda: Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathva, Krunal Pandya(c), Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki(w), Bhanu Pania, Abhimanyu Singh, Mahesh Pithiya, Atit Sheth, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Dhruv Patel, Karthik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Amit Passi, Anant Bharwad
- November 06, 2023 15:52Preview
The joy of Virat Kohli’s 49th hundred was just a background murmur as the Punjab players kept their focus on the prize – the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) – for which they will face Baroda in the final at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Monday.
The Mandeep Singh-led side began the tournament with a record-shattering 275/6 against Andhra and has kept the same intent going in all the games, having a run rate of 10.56 - the best among all the 38 participating teams.
Check out the full preview here - READ
-Sahil Mathur
- November 06, 2023 15:44Live Streaming Info
When is the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final between Punjab and Baroda taking place?
The Punjab vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final will be played on November 6, 2023. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST.
Where is the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final being played?
The Punjab vs Baroda Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Where to watch the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final between Punjab and Baroda?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Punjab and Baroda will be telecast on the Sports 18 network and will streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.
- November 06, 2023 15:34Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final between Punjab and Baroda happening at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the final.
