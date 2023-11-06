MagazineBuy Print

Anmolpreet scores 58-ball century as Punjab amasses highest-ever total in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh scored a 58-ball century against Baroda in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

Published : Nov 06, 2023 18:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo of Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh, .
File photo of Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh, . | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain / The Hindu
infoIcon

File photo of Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh, . | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain / The Hindu

Punjab’s Anmolpreet Singh scored a 58-ball century against Baroda in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday. He ended his innings at 113 off 61 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes, as Punjab amassed the highest-ever total in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, at 223 for four.

Anmolpreet came out to bat at 18 for two and initially steadied the innings with captain Mandeep Singh, putting up a 62-run partnership when Krunal Pandya dismissed Mandeep, whose failed reverse sweep gifted a catch to Atit Seth.

FOLLOW SMAT FINAL LIVE: Punjab vs Baroda final LIVE Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023

It was then that Punjab has its most important partnership, as Anmolpreet paired up with Nehal Wadhera to put up 138 runs on the board, eclipsing the previous record score in a final, of 180 for five by Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the 2019-20 season.

Nehal also got to his half-century, scoring 61 off 27 balls (6x4, 4x6).

Anmolpreet’s 113 was the highest score for a Punjab batter in the SMAT final and the fourth highest in the tournament overall. Shubman Gill holds the record for the highest score for the state in the tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy /

Nehal Wadhera /

Anmolpreet Singh /

Punjab

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
