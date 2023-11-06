SMAT 2023: T. Ravi Teja, the Hyderabad all-rounder impressing in the domestic circuit, with dreams of playing for India

T. Ravi Teja, the highest wicket-taker in this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), walks around in his community in Secunderabad like a man who doesn’t need any reassurance.

The 29-year-old all-rounder scalped 19 wickets in SMAT 2023, including a six for 13 against Chhattisgarh, his best figures in T20s.

He was instrumental in Hyderabad’s impressive performance in the group stages where it won six games out of seven and finished with 24 points along with Mumbai and Baroda.

For the Tilak Verma-led side to qualify for the knockouts, it had to beat Haryana and then wait for other results. Although the side emerged victorious, the dice of a knockout berth didn’t roll in their favour, which lost to Mumbai and Baroda on the Net Run Rate (NRR) criteria.

“How does it matter that I am the highest wicket-taker when my team didn’t qualify for the knockouts... It’s still hurting, and the last-minute tension of watching the other teams play is something I will never forget,” Ravi tells Sportstar in an exclusive chat.

Off-the-field errands

T. Ravi Teja along with his parents | Photo Credit: T. Ravi Teja/V.S. Aravind

Back in the town, Ravi is just another boy next door, helping his father, T. Bharani, run the New SS Medical shop in Warasiguda main road near Secunderabad.

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023 Final: Punjab faces consistent Baroda in hunt for SMAT title

Detaching himself from cricket at the Marredpally Ground which has produced batting greats like V.V.S Laxman, Ravi Teja’s sporting destination has hit the pause button.

“I have to assist my father in earning bread and butter. And I don’t mind doing this, as I have to earn a living when not playing cricket.

“Although I am sitting here, I am still wondering how we failed to qualify for the knockouts. Playing a semifinal helps in showcasing your profile,” he says.

To walk back to the bowling crease after being hammered requires determination and courage. And Ravi hired Nimrod Brokman, a sports psychologist from Israel, to help him take ups and downs in a measured way.

“The role of Nimrod has changed my complexion in life. It really hurts when we fail one day and the critics are after us. I wanted to be in a good space, and this is probably the best thing I have done,” he says.

T. Ravi Teja with current India fielding coach Dilip. | Photo Credit: T. Ravi Teja/V.S. Aravind

“I go to Bengaluru (at the Invictus Performance Lab) for my training sessions, and we do tactical and visualisation processes with Nimrod. He gets me to visualise the game situations, and it actually works.”

T. Dilip, the fielding coach of the Indian men’s national team, has also played an immense role in shaping Ravi.

“Dilip bhai has been an excellent coach, and I can’t ask for anything more. He instils the belief in you that you can overcome any pain or setback in life. His coaching style is unique, and the way he backs a player is very inspiring,” Ravi says.

The India Dream

Ravi draws inspiration from Suryakumar Yadav, who is known for his 360-degree batting, and a recent conversation with him has kept Ravi’s hopes of playing for India alive.

“I spoke to Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) and even he made his debut at 31-32 so it all boils down to the belief in playing for India. The motivation is there, as is the hunger,” Ravi says.

“I have improved in my bowling, and my performance has been good even in the Dhaka Premier League. I scored over 600 runs there, and fitness-wise, which is very important in modern-day cricket, I haven’t missed a single training session in the last six years and have been injury-free. So, that’s my strength,” he added.

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali 2023, Punjab vs Baroda: Live Streaming info, Match timings, Squads - all you need to know

Ravi felt that performing well in domestic cricket was the way to enter the Indian dressing room.

“Domestic cricket is the most challenging as you have to play back-to-back games and I haven’t missed a game, so age is certainly not the criteria,” he says.

“I can bat in any order, and bowl in any situation and winning for the team remains my ultimate goal. I am just waiting for the right time to come.”

All-rounders need the art of retaining the vigour and springing to life every time the skipper calls in on a long day. But Ravi isn’t backing off from the challenge.

“I do believe that I am currently one of the best all-rounders going around in the country and I have showed with my performances. It’s a tough job, but that’s where the charm lies,” he says.

“If we (Hyderabad) keep playing and winning more and make appearances in the quarterfinals and semifinals, more people will see it and we need to remember that it’s a team sport.”

T. Ravi Teja along with India cricketers Mohammad Siraj and Tilak Varma. | Photo Credit: T. Ravi Teja/V.S. Aravind

Ravi added that the upcoming Vijay Hazare would be crucial and that he would look to repeat his performances with both the bat and the ball.

An IPL Contract

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided a gateway to enter the Indian team, and Ravi Teja pings his hopes of getting picked by a franchise.

“When you are doing well in first-class cricket, which is next to India, you obviously want to play the IPL. I feel a contract should have landed much earlier, but having said that, there are a lot of things that should click in your favour,” Ravi says.

“At this point, I don’t want to be judged by two or three people who think whether I can fit into their scheme of things or not, and the IPL dynamics work differently.”

The clock has ticked past dusk, and as the lights glow up, Ravi visualises his fate. Having picked up eight five-wicket hauls in First-Class and five in List-A cricket, the youngster isn’t willing to drop his guard down.

There is an air of festivity, with Diwali around the corner, and Ravi’s focus is set on the Vijay Hazare Trophy that follows.

“I want to enjoy this period with my family, and then I will try again to give my best for Hyderabad. I will play for India, and, please don’t take this as arrogance but it’s my self-confidence,” he says.